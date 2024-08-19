Australian track cyclist Matt Richardson has announced his decision to switch allegiances in order to represent Great Britain moving forward. The 25-year-old was part of a successful group led by Tim Decker, with Richardson himself walking away from the Paris 2024 Olympics with three medals, two of those being silver in the men's sprint and keirin events. He also picked up a bronze medal in the team sprint.

However, having been born in the United Kingdom and holding dual citizenship, the cyclist has now revealed that he plans to compete for Team GB moving forward, and has taken to social media to explain the 'difficult decision.'

Richardson's Desire to Improve Impacts Decision

The 25-year-old has lived in Australia for 16 years

Taking to Instagram, Richardson uploaded a lengthy post revealing the news, stating that his desire to improve is what helped push him to his decision:

"I have made the decision to pack up my entire life and move halfway across the world to begin the next chapter in my cycling career. It is with a sense of excitement and renewal I announce I have joined the Great British Cycling Team. "Switching nationality was a difficult decision and not one I took lightly. It was a personal choice, made after careful consideration of my career and future. It's not something I decided on quickly or easily. I deeply respect Australia and the AusCycling Team and it will always be a part of who I am. "But this decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights."

AusCycling general manager, Jesse Korf, admitted that they were surprised by Richardson's decision in their own statement, and was disappointed to learn about the news:

"[It's] disappointing that Richardson would be leaving a program that had delivered great personal and national success. We also understand that the desire to compete for a country one was born in can bring forth strong emotions."

Richardson was born in Kent, but moved to Western Australia at the age of nine, where he has resided ever since. Upon his switch, he will now be under the leadership of British cycling legend Sir Jason Kenny.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Team GB's track cycling team picked up more medals than any other nation at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Why Richardson Announced His Decision Now

A former Olympian has explained why the decision came so soon after the Games

Many fans were shocked to hear of Richardson's announcement to trade in the yellow and green jersey for the blue and white, especially given how soon after the Games the news broke. However, former Olympic road cyclist, Chloe Hosking, gave some insight into why this might be in her response online:

"The timing unfortunately would have been heavily impacted by rule 41 of the Olympic Charter. Which states that were athletes to change nationalities, 'at least three years have passed since the competitor last represented their former country.' "The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) also has their own regulations, but the longer Matt waited, the longer he couldn't compete at national team events, which leading into any Olympic Games is crucial for qualification."