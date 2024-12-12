A little-known football rule, enforced by Premier League outfit Chelsea, insists that clubs that make the trip to Stamford Bridge – irrespective of whether it’s in the English top flight or on the European stage – are unable to sport white socks.

Every team visiting the west London-based ground are forced to buck their own traditional colours (if they typically wear white socks) and change into a contrasting colour, which sometimes comes as a frustration to the visiting outfit.

Real Madrid have worn both black and blue socks from their second and third strips in order to comply with the Blues’ odd regulations. Los Blancos are known for their all-white look from top to bottom and only wore black socks in the 1955/56 season.

A rule implemented during the 1964/95 season, when midfielder-turned-manager Tommy Docherty was still in charge, the Scot decided to revolutionise Chelsea’s look from traditional black or blue socks to strictly white socks only.

As a result, the distinctive colour scheme allowed fans inside the 40,341-seater, which is among the best stadiums in England's primary division, to differentiate between the two sides, all while creating a unique and iconic style. In fact, no other teams in the country used that very combination at that time.

In the aftermath of the decision, the supporters quickly embraced the club’s new style and the brave decision turned out to be a popular one among the club’s fanbase, even if their rivals are not best pleased, as they have created their own tradition.

According to NSS Sports, the rule also relates to broadcasting regulations. There isn’t a football competition on the planet that allows two teams to wear the same colour in any part of the outfield players’ kits – from the socks to the shorts to the shirts.

That is to ensure that the audience, who are watching from the comfort and warmth of their own home, do not get confused as to which team is which. Such an obligation to adhere to the rules has forced kit suppliers to make kits in monochrome.