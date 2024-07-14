Highlights Aymeric Laporte switched nationalities from France to Spain due to a discord with coach Didier Deschamps.

Laporte's Basque heritage allowed him to make the switch after he struggled to win a senior cap for France.

Laporte has said that Deschamps' lack of response on the issue sealed the move, but his former manager has called him a liar.

When France-born defender Aymeric Laporte ditched his French duties and pledged allegiance to the Spanish national team in 2021, he was accused by L'Equipe of 'succumbing to the Iberian sirens'.

Now, three years later, the former Manchester City man has the opportunity to become a Spanish hero on Sunday as La Roja play England in the EURO 2024 final with a shot at their first piece of glory in 12 years. He has played in all but one of Spain's games this summer alongside Robin Le Normand, which cements his status as a key player on the global stage, despite now playing his football under the shrouded semblance of the Saudi Pro League,

It's safe to say the decision to change his loyalties has caused quite the stir among his compatriots since, but the real reasoning behind such a game-changing step still remains rather ambiguous. While the 30-year-old claims his fractured relationship with Didier Deschamps makes up much of the basis for the shift, adversaries still see the decision as one Laporte made in search of glory.

Laporte Chose Spain After Lack of Minutes With France

Basque heritage meant he had the option to represent La Roja

Born in Agen, southwest France, Laporte has Basque ancestry through his great-grandparents and began his career with the region's greatest club, Athletic Bilbao. Already this fledgling footballer was creating a commotion, as critics questioned whether he met the team's distinctive Basque-only recruitment policy.

It is a shock that he never earned a senior cap for France given his pedigree, with Laporte playing a vital role at the heart of defence for Man City as Pep Guardiola guided the club to multiple Premier League titles. Nevertheless, while the waiting game came to an end in 2021, it wouldn't be with Deschamps where his international credentials would be ameliorated.

After over 50 youth appearances for Les Bleus, he still had not been given a senior bow, and in May that year, the Spanish government confirmed his citizenship, while FIFA approved his national switch. His ancestry and previous eight-year residency in the country was enough.

One report by MARCA claimed that he started the application process as early as 2016 on the request of then-Spain manager Julen Lopetegui. Laporte claimed he had texted France boss Didier Deschamps about his conundrum and was given the cold shoulder, thus making a switch to Spain a no-brainer.

Deschamps and Laporte's Strained Relationship

France manager branded defender 'a liar'

"I could be a world champion, but these are the decisions of the coach, who is not calling me for, I think, personal reasons, and I have to respect him," Laporte said at the time of the decision. While this all sounds fair, however, his accusation of essentially being ignored by one of French football's totemic figures kindled an eternal flame.

Deschamps hit back, branding the defender a liar. "What makes me uncomfortable is what he might say, and that is a lie," the two-time World Cup winner said. He added: "The only message I received from him was in October about a precise situation regarding an injury he had sustained in September.

"He has that freedom. He hasn't played for us? It could have happened, ten seconds would have been enough. "He has always been in the list of players called up, but there has been competition for places. Leaving him out is not a mistake, it is just my decision. I wish him the best, and he's free to make that choice."

French pundits and former players took Deschamps' side, deepening the blurred narrative that Laporte chose Spain for self-serving reasons as opposed to anything else. "When you sign up and feel French, you go with France,' Jerome Rothen told RMC. "If you feel Spanish, you go with Spain. But don't be opportunistic."

Emmanuel Petit also questioned how genuine Laporte was. "So you can choose the country you want? Do you want to? He had claimed his love for the French team and suddenly went to Spain."

This cresting fire probably won't be much of a concern for Laporte tonight as he aims to achieve something France haven't since 2000, which is winning the European Championship. This will come after Les Bleus succumbed to Spanish defeat at the semi-final stage via Lamine Yamal's record-breaking goal, as well as Dani Olmo's quickfire winner.