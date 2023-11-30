Highlights The Baltimore Ravens replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Todd Monken, who has created an offense that focuses more on the passing game.

Zay Flowers, a rookie wide receiver, has impressed in his role, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in targets and catch percentage.

Flowers has become even more important to the Ravens' offense after star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending injury.

The Baltimore Ravens made several changes to their staff in 2023, the most important being at offensive coordinator. The team replaced Greg Roman, who helped Lamar Jackson win the MVP Award in 2019, with Todd Monken, a veteran coach who had previously served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia.

Monken planned on creating an offense where Jackson could operate more efficiently in the passing game. The plan has worked as Jackson is thriving, putting up career highs in both completion percentage (68.3) and yards per attempt (7.8). An important aspect of the Monken offense is that more passes are directed to the wide receivers instead of tight ends and running backs.

The Ravens revamped their receiver room in the offseason by signing free agent wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. But the team leader in targets, receptions, yards, and big plays (20+ yard catches) so far this season has been a wideout the team took in the first round of the 2023 draft, Zay Flowers.

Flowers offers the offense something different

The rookie has injected the Ravens offense with some much-needed youth and energy from the slot

Agholor and Beckham are both long-time veterans and their roles have become clear. Agholor is meant to serve as a deep threat and is used to open up the middle of the field. Beckham Jr. was once among the most dominant receivers in the game. Now, he sees the ball a lot less, with only 27 receptions in 10 games. Still, Beckham has been effective, as he has earned a 73.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Flowers started all four seasons at Boston College and was a dominant force for the Eagles. While the wide receiver was hugely successful in college, he is a compact player, standing at 5'9" and weighing in at 182 pounds. Flowers' combine performance was going to be very important to overcome the view that he was too small for the pros.

The wide receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, a very strong time. NFL scouts also had the chance to see how fluid and instinctive Flowers was. While he almost exclusively plays in the slot, the wide receiver offers the ability to make tough catches in the middle of the field and to get vertical as well.

His ability to play in the slot compliments Agholor and Beckham perfectly as well, as the latter two generally operate from out wide. With the other two also getting older and losing some of their burst and athleticism, Flowers offers Lamar Jackson an option with more vitality and energy, which is why the Ravens took him 23rd overall at the draft.

Flowers impressed his quarterback

The rookie and Lamar Jackson got off to a great start together

With so many new faces in the receiver room, there was plenty of opportunity to emerge as WR1. For years, Lamar Jackson's favorite target has been Mark Andrews, but Monken's style of offense was going to highlight wideouts as well.

Jackson was noticeably excited about his new offensive toy during the preseason. All the way back in May, the quarterback said of Flowers:

Zay [Flowers] is shifty. Zay is very fast, explosive. He can stop on the dime. I know you’ve seen that. I saw it yesterday when you guys weren’t here, and I saw it today. So, he’s smooth.

During the preseason, Flowers continued to show that he could be effective at the next level, thereby earning a larger role in a Ravens receiver room that also included Beckham, Agholor, and 2021 first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman.

Flowers was productive immediately

Flowers jumped out to 40 targets in his first 5 games

In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Jackson showed just how excited he was about his young receiver. Flowers was targeted 10 times and caught nine of those passes for 78 yards. In Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, he was targeted 10 times, and in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was targeted 11 times. These are the kind of target numbers typical of a number one receiver.

Week Targets Receptions Yards 1 10 9 78 2 5 4 62 3 10 8 48 4 4 3 56 5 11 5 73 6 8 6 50

He is actually ranked in the top 20 for target share, sitting 18th with 24.2 percent. That's ahead of bonafide WR1s like D.K. Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, and Amari Cooper. Basically, every fourth pass that Lamar Jackson is throwing is headed in Flowers' direction, which is exactly how Monken drew it up. And that was before Andrews was placed on IR with an ankle injury.

But Flowers isn't just being targeted, he is catching the ball and making plays. He's been targeted 19 times more than any other Raven, but leads the team in catch percentage, bringing in 58 balls for a 72.5% catch percentage, good for 15th among WRs. Those catches have resulted in 626 yards and two touchdowns.

Flowers is now a bigger part of the offense

With Andrews out, it's time for Zay Flowers to truly blossom

During a Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, star Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending injury. It was a terrible loss for the team. Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowler who is a match-up nightmare against pretty much every other unit in the league.

Stat Zay Flowers Ravens Rank Targets 80 1st Receptions 58 1st Yards 613 1st 20+ Yard Receptions 9 1st YAC 286 1st

The injury meant that Flowers was in line to become more of a focal point in the Ravens offense. This was also clear during Baltimore's Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, when Jackson threw a quarter of his 32 passes Flowers' way. In a defensive slug-fest, Flowers provided much of Baltimore's offense, scoring a three-yard touchdown catch to get the ball rolling and sealing the deal with a 37-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around.

The Ravens look like one of the best teams in the NFL this year and are primed for a deep playoff run. As usual, the team will only go as far as Lamar Jackson will take them, but this year, Jackson will be hoping that he's got more help than usual, and Flowers will have to be one of the main contributors.

