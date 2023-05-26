Barcelona vs Real Madrid, "El Clasico," is one of the most iconic fixtures in football.

The fixture draws millions of eyes from around the world, with many fans instantly searching for the clash whenever the La Liga schedule gets announced.

Broadcasters, media outlets and the two teams will then create numerous stories and packages to build tension ahead of the game, all dubbing the tie “El Clasico.”

Even for those who don’t watch the sport, the famous name associated with the fixture is one of the most widely recognised terms in football.

Why can’t Barcelona & Real Madrid use “El Clasico” in their marketing?

But now, neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will be able to use the name for marketing purposes.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, a new ruling has banned the two teams from using the world-renowned name in their marketing campaigns.

Per the report, via Football Espana, their bid to patent the term was rejected.

The Patent and Brands Office in Spain has reportedly rejected a request to trademark the famous name for the fixture, deeming it too similar to the La Liga term for the tie, “ElClasico,” which has already been patented by the league.

A report from Forbes adds that the body had concerns about similarities between logos and about the reputation of La Liga with which the requested trademark, "could generate a link in the mind of the consumer."

What does the decision mean?

As it stands, neither team will be able to use the iconic name when promoting the tie going forward.

The ruling prevents the two clubs from using the term in marketing campaigns and for TV deals when they play in friendlies or international competitions.

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid do have one month to lodge an appeal.

Given the popularity of the ‘El Clasico’ name and how important it will be to both clubs when promoting games, you can imagine they will be contesting the ruling.

What next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

While that is going on in the background, both teams will be concentrating on the end of the La Liga season.

Barcelona have already secured the title with games to spare, with Xavi’s side crowned champions for the first time since 2019.

Every game is now a procession for the Blaugrana, with Camp Nou hosting Mallorca on Sunday.

Madrid, meanwhile, will be concentrating on securing Champions League football next season.

Ancelotti’s side currently occupy second place and look nailed on to qualify once again.

They travel to face Sevilla on Saturday evening.