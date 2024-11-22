Barcelona’s return to a refurbished Camp Nou, which had initially been earmarked to be completed by the end of 2024, has been delayed thanks to a little-known UEFA rule. They are now expected to make a full homecoming beyond the turn of the year.

Following in the footsteps of their domestic rivals, Real Madrid, the Catalan-based club – who are currently sitting at the top of the Spain top flight, six points ahead of Los Blancos – have spent a year-and-a-half renovating their stomping ground.

In the meantime, they have played their home games at the 54,367 capacity Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, while the highly anticipated development, which is costing the club a grand total of £1.25 billion, has been underway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barcelona are the second-most decorated team (behind Real Madrid; 36) in Spain, boasting 27 La Liga titles.

Already considered to be one of the best stadiums in world football, Camp Nou’s capacity is set to increase from 99,000 to a whopping 104,000. A roof, a luxury bar and new escalators are some of the notable additions of the lofty upgrade.

Initially, Hansi Flick and the powers that be at Blaugrana had earmarked November 29 – the date of the club’s 125th anniversary – as the perfect time to unveil their avant-garde stadium with them set to host 16th-placed Las Palmas a day later in La Liga.

But thanks to a little-known UEFA rule, per Mail Online, the German tactician’s high-flyers are being forced to wait until at least mid-February before fully integrating into the new and improved home.

With Barca plying their trade in the Champions League, UEFA rules and regulations suggest that participating clubs are unable to change stadiums before the end of the new-look league phase – which Flick and Co are currently sitting sixth in.

Thanks to the expanded nature of Europe’s top table this season and beyond, Barcelona’s final match of the initial phase will be at the end of January – with a clash against Serie A side outfit Atalanta scheduled for the 29th.

Barcelona could play domestic games at Camp Nou and European games at the Estadio Olimpico - but they have highlighted the cost of maintaining two venues at the same time, hence the unexpected push-back in their return. A statement read: