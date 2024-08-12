Highlights Barcelona are currently unable to register Dani Olmo.

Financial struggles mean they need to raise money before they are allowed to register him.

The club may be forced to sell players, but as things stand, Olmo won't be available at the start of the La Liga season.

Barcelona will have to sell some of their players before they're allowed to register Dani Olmo into the playing squad, despite the fact they've just spent £51m on the Spaniard. After a stellar Euro 2024 campaign with Spain, in which Olmo played a key role as they lifted the European Championship, he attracted major interest from some of football's biggest clubs.

It was Barcelona who lured him away from RB Leipzig, though, paying £46m with add-on fees of an extra £5m in the future. The notion of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs in his homeland of Spain was too much for Olmo, who decided to make the move. Unfortunately, as things stand, he won't be doing much playing for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona Need to Raise Money to Register Olmo

He's set to miss their La Liga opener

With the La Liga campaign set to get underway at the weekend, Olmo likely didn't expect that he'd have to watch Barcelona get started from the sidelines, but according to a recent report from Cadena SER, that's going to be the case. Over the last few years, the Spanish side have struggled financially. It's what led to the departure of legend Lionel Messi and it's set to be what prevents them from registering Olmo to play against Villarreal at the weekend.

According to the report, despite recently signing a new deal with hospitality provider Aramark which saw the club earn £34m, they still need to raise more money. With payments required for the sale of Barca Vision, the club still needs to raise €60m. If they can't, they won't be allowed to register the midfielder ahead of the season opener. He's not the only player who they haven't been able to register either. The likes of Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia are also on the outside looking in.

The next few steps are vital for the club, but there are several different ways in which they can raise money to register some of their players.

Barcelona May Need to Sell Players

A new deal with Nike would also help

To raise money to facilitate being able to register Olmo and others in the team, Barcelona might be forced to sell players. There are several figures in the side that have drawn interest from elsewhere, including Frenkie de Jong, who they could realistically move for decent fees if they wanted to.

Elsewhere, a new deal with Nike would also help raise a substantial amount of money and give the club the chance to register Olmo ahead of the upcoming season. With how good he was at Euro 2024, Barcelona could use a player like Olmo to try and wrestle the La Liga trophy back from Real Madrid, so having him sit on the sidelines would be disastrous for the club.