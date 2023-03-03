Barcelona look set to be banned from the summer transfer market

Barcelona are 'banned' from signing any players this summer, according to La Liga chief Javier Tebas.

Barca beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi final on Thursday thanks to Eder Militao's own goal.

But seemingly at the same time, Tebas had a few things about the finances of the Catalan club.

The club's recent financial struggles have been well documented with players having to take paycuts in order for them to continue operating as normal.

But following an early exit in the Europa League against Manchester United, there are renewed fears of Barcelona's financial state.

What did Tebas say about Barcelona?

"As of today, Barcelona doesn't have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window," LaLiga chief Tebas said on Thursday in London, at the Financial Times' Business of Football summit.

"Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players.

"They sold off £620m (€700m) in TV rights and tried to find different ways to solve the situation but they won't be able to do that next season. We have strict economic controls. At the end of each window, we tell all the clubs in LaLiga what they can spend.

"In the case of Barcelona, they have to drop from spending on wages and transfers from £532m to £399m (€650m to €450m), so it’s a budget of minus £177m (€200m).

"They have to reduce their investment in players and we have encouraged them to sell players because, for every amount they raise in sales, they can spend 40 per cent of that."

Barcelona have to raise £178 million

So Barca will have to raise £178 million in player sales to have any chance of entering the summer transfer market.

Even if they are to sell £178 million worth of players, they will only be able to spend 40 per cent of that - around £71m.

It looks set to be another difficult summer for Xavi's men - even though they appear set to win La Liga.

They're currently seven points clear of Real Madrid having lost just twice in the league all season.

But come the end of the season, there may well be a bit of a fire-sale as they attempt to sell enough players in order for them to compete in the transfer market.

But for now, Barcelona won't be able to sign any players this summer.