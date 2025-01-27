The final La Liga El Clasico of the 2024/25 season could be scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium, according to stunning new reports. The clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid will see Carlo Ancelotti’s side seek revenge following 4-0 and 5-2 drubbings at the hands of Hansi Flick’s men in the last two encounters.

With both teams expected to be vying for domestic glory come the end of the season, their next meeting, scheduled for May 11th, could have massive permutations for the destination of this year’s La Liga title. However, it seems as though Los Cules may not have home advantage for the tie, despite the fact that they are set to be hosting Los Blancos, with the home of English football being earmarked as a potential neutral venue.

Wembley Stadium a Possible Venue For May El Clasico

Rolling Stones to play at Olympic stadium in May

According to a report from the Daily Mail, delays in the revamping of Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium have caused the club to look elsewhere for the May 11th meeting with Madrid, and a meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday to discuss the next steps.

Barca have played their home games at the Olympic Stadium this season, located just seven kilometres away from their usual ground. However, their contract with the temporary venue is up in April, and with other events already pre-booked for after the deal’s expiration, it is unlikely that the football club will be allowed to return.

Among the already scheduled events is a Rolling Stones concert, with the band previously promoting their new album and tour by appearing as a sponsor on Barcelona's kit. With such drastic circumstances, the planned meeting will see venues abroad being discussed as possible alternatives, with Wembley potentially being a suitable candidate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last time two teams from the same country outside of England played at Wembley was the 2013 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

With a 90,000 capacity, it is believed that the home of the England National Team would have the size and prestige to host such a contest. It is also not currently hosting any games on the same day, with the FA Cup final not scheduled until 17th May.

La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation would support Barcelona's petition to play the game in England, despite FIFA's rules that state that league games must be played in the same territory in which the league is hosted.