Highlights Barcelona will be wearing a special kit featuring the Rolling Stones' logo in their upcoming match against Real Madrid.

The collaboration celebrates the Rolling Stones' latest album release, and it is a special moment for fans around the world who will be watching the iconic El Clasico match.

It is not the first time that Barcelona have included an artist's logo on the front of their shirt, with the Spanish giants using Drake's OVO logo and also Rosalia's.

Two powerhouses of Spanish football will be locking horns in their 254th competitive El Clasico on the weekend, though Barcelona have announced they will be making a distinct change to the front of their shirt ahead of the all-intense contest against arch-rivals Real Madrid. La Blaugrana will have the Rolling Stones’ logo front and centre of their jersey in the upcoming match.

The one-time logo will also feature on the front of the women’s shirts as they take on Sevilla in a league match on November 5 at Estadi Johan Cruyff. Typically, the Barcelona have Spotify as their main sponsor embroiled on the front of their shirt after signing a four-year deal with the popular streaming service at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

This is, however, not the first time that Barcelona have worn a special kit for the derby given that Drake’s OVO owl logo was slapped on the shirts back in October 2022. After exceeding 50 billion streams on Spotify, Barcelona paid homage to the well-known Canadian rapper by replace their usual logo with one symbolising his unbelievable efforts in the music world. Additionally, they swapped logos once again against Real Madrid in March this year to pay homage to local artist Rosalía after the release of her album.

The reason behind The Rolling Stones collaboration

In collaboration with the Rolling Stones’ release of their latest album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, Spotify have allowed the special kit to be used in one of the sport’s most-watched fixtures to celebrate their first album of original material in 18 years. As part of their deal with Spotify, the La Liga side, especially in well-watched fixtures against Real Madrid, feature logos of music artists on the front of their shirts.

Read More: Top 5 El Clasico matches of the past decade

The famous band released a statement, admitting their glee about the partnership:

"We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify have brought our tongue and lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album. We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match.”

Barcelona marketing area vice-president Juli Guiu added: “Yet again our collaboration with Spotify has taken things to the next level. Bringing together two icons – The Rolling Stones logo and the Barça jersey – is a special moment for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them, and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside Spotify.”

Limited edition Barcelona jersey now up for sale at huge price

We have to admit, the strip does look incredible. Keen fans will be able to purchase the jersey at Barcelona stores and on their official website, but there are growing fears that many supporters will be priced out by the exorbitant price tag.

Per Sport, the cost of a jersey is a staggering €399.99. The mouth-watering expense does not stop there, however, as it is believed that 22 units – signed by the players that start the men’s El Clasico and the women’s game on November 5 – will also be available for purchase in due course.

Alongside the snazzy looking shirt, limited edition hoodies, bomber jackets, bucket hats and more are being debuted with the iconic Tongue and Lips logo of the famous rock band. On X (formerly Twitter), SPORT have released footage inside a Barcelona store with all the fancy gear on sale, while suggesting that all online products have already sold out.

It's not the first time that Barcelona have charged a huge sum for a limited edition strip. Back in March this year when the Spotify logo was swapped out for the branding of local musician Rosalia to celebrate the release of her album Motomami, the shirt was priced at an astonishing £349. The Rolling Stones will be just the third music artist to feature since the Spotify partnership came to fruition in June 2022, though it is expected that its popularity within the football, music and clothing culture will continue on its stratospheric rise.