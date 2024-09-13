Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup opponents are set to make more money if they lose their third-round clash than if they were to win, according to reports. Enzo Maresca's side will kick off the domestic cup campaign on the 24th of September, as they look to win their first piece of major silverware since the 2021 Champions League.

The Blues have been handed a favourable draw against League Two outfit Barrow A.F.C, who will be relishing the opportunity to test their skills against an array of international footballers. While a win would be one of the biggest upsets in modern history, it turns out it would not be of much financial benefit, as the Football League side would earn 75% more if they are defeated.

Barrow Players Incentivised to Lose

The players will earn £1000 if they are knocked out

According to an exclusive story from The Telegraph, it has been revealed that each player is set to receive a bonus of £1000 should the lower league team come out on the losing side in their trip to Stamford Bridge. Should they win, that reward would take a significant drop to just £250, essentially encouraging players to underperform in order to earn more money.

While the riches of Premier League football are apparent to supporters of all clubs, the same finances are not afforded to teams playing at the standard of League Two football. Therefore, the £750 difference between the two bonuses could mean a lot to the livelihood of some members of the squad.

The specific clause in the contract states that players will be handed £1000 if they are knocked out of the EFL Cup by a Premier League side from the third round onwards. This then lowers to £750 if they were to be eliminated by a Championship team. The win bonus remains the same regardless of the opposition.

The EFL have raised concerns about this to the club, who have allegedly agreed to make alterations moving forward. It has been stressed though that the current regime is not in breach of any regulations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There are 60 players currently between Chelsea and Barrow in the English football pyramid.

Carabao Cup Prize Money

Winners of the competition will earn £100,000

Having already qualified for the third round of the competition, Barrow have made £12,000 thanks to their progression in the earlier rounds of the tournament. With the prize pool for the cup remaining the same as it did last season, it means that a cool £5000 was handed to the winners in the first round, while another £7000 was added on top to those who made it past the second stage.

The Bluebirds overcame Port Vale in round one with a 3-2 victory and then knocked off a bigger scalp in the form of Derby in the second round on penalties. Should they beat Chelsea, they will pocket an extra £10,000. If the miracle occurred and Barrow were able to win the entire competition, they would walk away with a club-changing £100,000.