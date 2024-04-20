Highlights Bayern Munich fans are reportedly facing a potential ban from attending their team's away game against Real Madrid.

Bayern travel to the Bernabeu on May 8, aiming to secure a place in the Champions League final.

It isn't the first time supporters of the German giants have found themselves in hot water with UEFA this season.

Bayern Munich fans may not be able to travel to watch their side's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The second leg of the tie will take place in the Spanish capital with a spot in the final against either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain at stake.

The Bavarians defeated Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final of Europe's elite competition to set up a date with Los Blancos in the final four. A Joshua Kimmich header was enough to seal a 1-0 home success after the two sides drew 2-2 at the Emirates. There were no Bayern fans in attendance in the away leg of that tie either, and this could be the case again in the next round.

Real Madrid held Manchester City to two draws in the previous round before knocking the 2022-23 champions out via a penalty shootout. Antonio Rudiger scored the winning spot-kick after Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic missed from 12 yards out.

The two historic sides will now meet in the next phase of the tournament, but the German side could be dealt a disadvantage when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich Fans 'Could be Banned'

It comes after pyrotechnics were set off at the Allianz Arena

The reason fans weren't allowed to travel to north London to see their side play against Arsenal was due to the fireworks and flares they'd set off in the prior round against Lazio. This wasn't the first instance of this kind either, as a similar incident occurred in a home group stage game against Copenhagen in October.

Some Bayern supporters were still spotted in the crowd as the Bundesliga outfit secured their 2-2 draw at the Emirates, but the home crowd then repeated the pyrotechnics ahead of the home tie on April 17. The display before the clash at the Allianz Arena has now jeopardised the chances of the German club being able to sell tickets to their fans for the away game against Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's men will head to Spain for the second leg on May 8 after playing the first leg in Germany on April 30. The players and manager will be hoping to take an advantage to the home of the 14-time Champions League winners.

Bayern Munich Fans Send UEFA Message

The supporters made their feelings clear

The Champions League's governing body, UEFA, were on the receiving end of a message from the Bayern Munich fans ahead of the aforementioned home tie against Arsenal. A banner with the message: "We don’t like you either. Exclude UEFA. Get out of our stadium,” was unveiled ahead of kick-off.

It looks likely that the pyrotechnics will return for the home game against Real Madrid as the Bayern supporters are firm in their beliefs against UEFA as things stand. There is also a strong chance of another ban for away fans if this happens again. Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen previously admitted the ban had to be accepted, as he told reporters:

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders. This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile."