Highlights Bayern Munich face a make-or-break semi-final clash against the Champions League's most successful club, Real Madrid.

Bayern fans have sent a request to their supporters to come to the game wearing red.

The German giants hope this will help give them the edge against Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded team.

After a disappointing domestic campaign, which saw them knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by third-tier side Saarbrucken and pipped to the Bundesliga title by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich are dangerously close to going a whole season without winning a trophy.

Following the arrival of Harry Kane last summer, finishing the campaign without a single piece of silverware would be disastrous for the proud German giants. Fortunately, they still one last opportunity to get their hands on a trophy. However, it's the big one: the UEFA Champions League - and first they've got to beat the mighty Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Getting past Los Blancos in any tournament would be hard, but doing so in the Champions League - a competition they've become synonymous with winning over the years - is a huge task. Bayern have the talent at their disposal, but Carlo Ancelotti's side turn things up a notch when it comes to playing in Europe's premier club competition. Their mentality is unmatched and Thomas Tuchel's side will need to do something special to advance to this year's Champions League final, which takes place at Wembley on June 1.

Whether that's the right tactics on the pitch, or building an incredible atmosphere within the two stadiums, they'll need to try it all; however, it looks like they've already started thinking about ways to get ahead of their opponents. The Bundesliga club have recently reached out to their supporters and given them a clear instruction ahead of the two-legged semi-final.

Bayern Ask Fans to Wear Anything Red

They have released a statement to their supporters

Ahead of the first leg of the semi-final at the Allianz Arena on April 30, Bayern have released a statement pleading with their fans to all wear something red for the game. They shared the statement via the club's official website, with messages from icon Thomas Muller, in an effort to convince their fans to don the team's colours. They then recorded a video message with a variety of players including Harry Kane, also asking fans to wear red for the showdown. Watch the clip below:

The request might seem a little bizarre at first glance, but there's a very good reason for it. Creating a hostile atmosphere could be the difference between progressing to the final and elimination - and Bayern are acutely aware that they need their fans fully behind the team at the Allianz in order to stand any chance of progressing beyond the final four.

An Answer to Real Madrid Fans Wearing All White

Real Madrid's fans are known for creating a sea of white

Throughout their appearances in the Champions League, Real Madrid fans have become renowned for creating a sea of white in the stands. Having the entire fan base don the team's colours creates an intimidating sight for the opposition. It's almost as though the players are surrounded by a Real Madrid army and, while it's hard to say whether the move has played a part in the club's success and whether the mind games have worked, it still looks pretty effective.

Rather than simply allowing it to happen, Bayern are determined to build an army of their own. Having a group of fans all wearing the same colours can even give the impression that there are more of them than the opposition supporters, so it makes sense that the German club don't want to let Madrid gain any sort of advantage off of the pitch. Surrounding Los Blancos' players with a sea of red will create an intimidating atmosphere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have won a record 14 Champions League trophies.

Tale of the Tournament So Far

Both teams have beaten some quality opponents

While were only at the semi-final stage of the Champions League, the face-off between Bayern and Madrid feels like the biggest potential match-up that's left on the table. It's for good reason too, as both sides have been dominant in Europe so far this year. On their way to the semi-final, the Bundesliga side beat FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Manchester United in the group stage, before dispatching Lazio and Arsenal in the knockouts.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have yet to taste defeat in the tournament. Beating Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in the groups, they qualified with a 100 per cent win rate, before they beat RB Leipzig and the defending champions Manchester City in the knockout stage.

Regardless of which teams wins, we can expect an entertaining meeting with some of the world's most talented footballers. What more could you ask for?