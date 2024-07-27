Highlights European viewers must sign up to Discovery+ to enjoy extensive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The BBC's coverage of London 2012 and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro was magnificent.

Warner Brothers Discovery's Olympics deal runs until 2032, so the BBC's scaled back coverage is here to stay,

The Paris Olympics is under way and some casual sports fans might be scratching their heads over the lack of extensive coverage on the BBC. At London 2012 - and also the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro - the BBC had a live feed for every single event at the Games.

However, during the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 the BBC's coverage was vastly scaled back. The time difference between the UK and Japan - eight hours - meant that the Games were not as practical to watch for people in the UK, with much of the action having already taken place before Brits had woken up.

Olympics TV Rights Explained

Warner Brothers Discovery secured huge deal

France is only an hour ahead of the UK, though, so although the scale of the BBC's coverage of the Olympics hasn't changed much since Tokyo, the lack of options is only now becoming apparent to a new set of viewers.

The reason that the BBC no longer shows as much of the Games as it used to is that, in 2015, Warner Brothers Discovery bought the European TV rights for the Olympics between 2018 and 2024 for a reported €1.3billion. That deal included the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022, as well as the Summer Olympics in 2021 and 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Warner Brothers Dsicovery is allowed to show as much of the Games as it wants, while other broadcasters face restrictions. The BBC did strike a deal with Warner Brothers in 2016 that ensured it could still show the Olympics but just not as extensively as it used to.

BBC Explained Situation

'We can't buy everything we want'

Explaining the situation online, the BBC said: "The BBC will have a network TV channel and a second broadcast stream throughout the Games. That means we can show the two most exciting or important events happening at any moment live at the same time. And because of the way the Olympics schedule works, it means there will almost never be a big medal moment or race or tearful interview we can't bring you.

"Since the Winter Olympics in 2018 what's changed is that if you are really into a specific sport that isn't the main story of the day, we may not be able to broadcast it live. We will still update you on all the stories of the day, but if it's wall-to-wall Greco-Roman Wrestling you’re looking for, then Discovery+ will be the place to watch it."

Explaining why it did not outbid Warner Brothers Discovery for the rights, the BBC said: "Quite simply because we take decisions over our spending very seriously as it is licence fee payers' money that we are using. As much as we'd like to, we can't buy everything we want."

Unfortunately for UK viewers, the BBC's coverage of the Olympics won't be as extensive as it once was any time soon. In 2023, Warner Brothers Discovery struck another deal to broadcast the Olympics between 2026 and 2032, a six-year span that will see it show the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics as well as the 2028 and 2032 Summer Olympics.