Highlights Kevin De Bruyne faced backlash from his own supporters after Belgium's 0-0 draw with Ukraine at Euro 2024.

The midfielder opted to waste time in the final minutes of the game to ensure his country advanced through to the knockout rounds.

Belgian fans wanted their team to try and win the game to top the group and face an easier Round of 16 clash on paper.

Kevin De Bruyne was subjected to boos along with his Belgium teammates despite securing qualification to the Euro 2024 knockout rounds after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine. The supporters in the stands showed their displeasure at the midfielder's time-wasting tactics in the dying moments of the match despite the team needing three points to win Group E.

The Manchester City star was the Man of the Match in the second group game against Romania as he found the back of the net. Belgium scraped through to the next phase of the competition with only four points as they tasted defeat in their opening game against Slovakia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Serbia (1) scored fewer Euro 2024 group stage goals than Belgium (2).

Securing a win against Ukraine would have seen the Red Devils top the group and advance to play against The Netherlands. Instead, they will now face 2018 World Cup winners France in the Round of 16.

De Bruyne Angers Belgium Fans

They made their feelings clear shortly afterwards

With the game being extremely end-to-end in the closing stages, Belgian supporters were left biting their nails as Slovakia and Romania were also drawing in the other group game, meaning a defeat could put the team's place in the competition in jeopardy. When presented with the opportunity to swing in a late corner and attempt to win the match, the usually ambitious De Bruyne decided to waste time instead.

The playmaker summoned teammates towards him and demanded the side take a short corner in order to run down the clock. This approach did work in the end, as the country advanced to the next round, although they were left disappointed to settle for second in the group, behind Romania. View the video below:

There's always big expectations on the shoulders of Belgium's stars heading into international tournaments, but the group of talented players have flattered to deceive on many occasions as the remaining members of their 'Golden Generation' come towards the end of their national careers.

The 32-year-old midfielder was subjected to boos by his supporters when he went over to applaud them after the game. He then encouraged his teammates to head down the tunnel to avoid receiving the same hostile reaction. Watch the incident below:

Belgium Face Uphill France Battle

France will be their next opponents

The next game will be a repeat of the World Cup 2018 semi-final in which Belgium faced France. They were beaten 1-0 by Les Bleus on that occasion and will be the underdogs this time around. While the Netherlands are a good side, it's likely Domenico Tedesco and his players would've fancied their chances more against Oranje in the Round of 16.

After scoring only two goals in the group phase and winning just once, it's been a disappointing start to the campaign for Belgium. Romelu Lukaku has had the ball in the back of the net three times in as many appearances, but the striker has seen all three strikes ruled out for offside. He will need to time his runs better in order to help De Bruyne drag the nation through the upcoming rounds.