Ben White's absence from the England setup looks set to continue as interim boss Lee Carsley prepares to name his first squad at the helm of the Three Lions' senior team. UEFA Nations League fixtures are set for the middle of September, but the Arsenal defender isn't expected to be named among the players called up.

Many will be interested to see if White is included in future plans as he previously requested that the FA didn't consider him for selection in the build-up to Euro 2024. This is believed to have been due to a fallout with previous assistant manager Steve Holland.

Holland was the right-hand man to Gareth Southgate, who stepped down as England boss following the nation's heartbreaking 2-1 Euro 2024 final loss against Spain. Despite the change in regime, White doesn't look likely to return to the fold any time soon.

Ben White's England Exile to Continue

The ball is in his court for a return

The Daily Mail have reported that the 26-year-old doesn't appear to have changed his stance when it comes to his availability for an international call-up. His club career has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years, but the Arsenal ace appears happy for his period out of the England squad to continue.

He's only earned four caps for the Three Lions and hasn't been part of the squad since falling out with Holland during the England training camp in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. White departed the tournament early after being on the receiving end of a dressing down from Southgate's number two.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White's last England appearance came in a 3-0 victory against Ivory Coast in November 2022.

Based on form, he'd likely be in consideration for a starting berth for his country, either at centre-back or in his now familiar right-back role, but Carsley will need to find another solution in his backline. Very few players refuse to be involved for their nation, but the Gunners' key man doesn't appear fazed by his England absence.

What it Means for England

Other defenders could be given a chance in White's place

While missing out on including the in-form White in his first squad, Carsley has a vast array of talented full-backs to choose from. Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier were all involved at Euro 2024 in the summer and will remain in contention to be named in the upcoming squad.

Manchester City's young superstar, Rico Lewis, has started the 2024/25 Premier League season in brilliant form, starting the Citizens' opening two fixtures against Chelsea and Ipswich Town. Chelsea's Reece James is yet another incredibly talented right full-back, but unfortunately, the 24-year-old is sidelined through injury again.

At the heart of the backline, where White can also play, it's a slightly different story. John Stones and Harry Maguire were the first-choice partnership throughout Southgate's reign, but the depth isn't quite as strong as in the right-back role. Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Lewis Dunk are among the contenders to play back-up to the starting pair. In another world, White could've forced his way into contention in this area.