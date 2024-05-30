Highlights Justin Jefferson's contract affects other top receivers, offering both the Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase a clear baseline.

Chase will likely become more expensive in the coming years.

Much of the Bengals' future moves hinge on Chase's extension.

The entire NFL finds itself waiting for Justin Jefferson to sign his contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s less a matter of if than a matter of when and for what. Jefferson’s contract, like that of most players who are considered the best in the league, symbolizes so much more than just the money he will be making in the coming years; it will become the new baseline for receivers and serve as an anchoring heuristic in future contract negotiations.

Those who will be most affected by Jefferson’s deal will be the other top receivers without a long-term deal in place.

One such player is Jefferson’s college teammate, Ja’Marr Chase. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals have been in the process of negotiating an extension for the three-time Pro Bowler, and Jefferson’s deal may be the impetus for the two sides to strike an agreement.

Ending the Drama

Signing Chase would lead to a smoother preseason process

No one likes holdouts, which is why they are primarily exercised as a last resort. Players forfeit money and teams are forced to practice and potentially play games without impact players. There aren’t any true winners to these extended contract disputes.

Even when a player shows up to team facilities amid contract negotiations, the controversy and frustration can have a toxic effect on the rest of the organization.

The Bengals obviously want to keep Ja’Marr Chase, and Chase’s connection on and off the field with Joe Burrow makes Cincinnati a desirable location for him. Of course, the two sides have certain demands they want met, but coming to an agreement sooner rather than later is in the interest of both sides. Jefferson’s extension will give both sides a clear idea of what is a realistic deal for Chase.

Highest Paid NFL Wide Receivers Player AAV A.J. Brown $32 million Amon-Ra St. Brown $30 million Tyreek Hill $30 million Jaylen Waddle $28.25 million Davante Adams $28 million Cooper Kupp $26.7 million Devonta Smith $25 million

Chase will likely want slightly more than his old LSU buddy, and the Bengals will probably want to give him slightly less. From here, the two will likely meet somewhere in the middle. There is a chance both sides could leave some money on the table, but striking a deal before mandatory minicamp will be worth it in the long run.

A Rising Price Tag

Recent trends posit Chase will only be more expensive in the coming years

The details of multi-year contracts can be misleading because they always seem to be costlier than they actually are. For one, the NFL is one of the few major sports leagues that doesn’t mandate fully guaranteed money.

This means that the only way Chase would get paid the entirety of his agreed-upon contract would be if he stayed on the field and continued to produce at a high level. While this doesn’t remove all risk from a hefty extension, it does provide Cincinnati with a bit of a safety net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Ja'Marr Chase has recorded the 7th-most receiving yards (3,717) and tied for the 3rd-most receiving TDs (29) among WRs.

Secondly, the NFL salary cap is a constantly rising construct. Every year, teams can spend more money on their rosters, allowing them to spend more on their individual players. This is why the highest-paid players seem to change every year.

Chase’s contract, much like Jefferson’s, will be shaped by the league’s current salary cap. However, their contracts won’t go into effect until 2025 and 2026, when the salary cap will be higher.

Just look at what the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes. They paid him an unprecedented sum well before he reached the end of his rookie contract, and now that deal looks like a real bargain in comparison to what other, far inferior quarterbacks are making.

This concept can be extrapolated to Chase. This is the cheapest he will ever be, and the team has nothing to gain from waiting another year or two. When it’s framed as a question of paying him now or paying him more later, the answer feels obvious.

The Tee Higgins Situation

Bengals are unlikely to explore Higgins' future until they extend Chase

Chase may be the Bengals’ most important wideout, but he isn’t the only one looking for a long-term deal. Tee Higgins is one of the best supplemental receivers in the league and has the talent to be an X receiver.

Having two highly capable receivers has greatly benefited Cincinnati, but with both approaching the end of their rookie deals, it puts a lot of financial stress on the Bengals. Ideally, they keep both.

But that may not be pragmatic. Since Chase is the younger and, by most accounts, the better receiver, he is the organization’s primary focus. It won’t be until Chase signs his name on the dotted line that Cincinnati can begin to work through the logistics of a Higgins extension or trade.

As of now, everything is theoretical. The details of Chase’s contract will provide the Bengals with more clarity and allow them to plot their next moves. Acting fast can not only save the Bengals money, but also help finalize their long-term plans in terms of personnel and team-building.

