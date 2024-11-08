RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko rejected a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window amid concerns he would be second-choice to Kai Havertz, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The 21-year-old was a key target for Mikel Arteta before the new season, but eventually opted to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga giants, extending his stay in Leipzig until June 2029.

According to Mokbel, Sesko gave serious consideration to an Emirates move in the summer but was unsure whether he would be a regular in Arteta’s starting XI, with the Gunners making it clear he would not be guaranteed to play ahead of Havertz.

The £65m German international has started the season strongly, managing five goal contributions in his first seven Premier League appearances, but has now gone without a goal or assist in his last three matches.

Mokbel claims Arsenal still retain interest in Sesko and were ready to pay his £55m release clause last summer before his hesitation to join became apparent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko finished his first Bundesliga season in 2023/24 by scoring in each of his last seven appearances for RB Leipzig.

Since penning a fresh five-year deal with Leipzig, reports have suggested Sesko has reached a gentleman’s agreement with the club, allowing him to leave in the summer of 2025 if a major club comes calling.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a promising debut season in the Bundesliga, netting 14 goals in 31 appearances last term, and has continued his impressive form into the new campaign.

The Slovenian international has already managed seven goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this term and is Leipzig’s top goal contributor, closely followed by Lois Openda, who has six and three.

With only two wins in their last six games, Arsenal’s dip in form could soon turn their attention to further reinforcements in the January market, having spent considerably before the new season.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 9 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 642

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-11-24.