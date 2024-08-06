Highlights Bill Belichick's coaching career might be over due to a lack of success post-Brady and his roster control demands.

Belichick's departure from the New England Patriots was reportedly messy, and he doesn't have a ton of fans in league circles.

His coaching legacy is secure, but broadcasting represents a potential next step in Belichick's career.

A tidal wave shook the NFL on January 11, as it was announced that the New England Patriots and legendary head coach Bill Belichick had agreed to part ways.

Though his tenure ended unceremoniously as the Patriots finished last in the AFC East in 2023, his run of success is unparalleled in the modern era of football, as Belichick has 17 division titles and nine Super Bowl appearances on his resume after 24 wildly successful seasons in the northeast.

The architect of the NFL's most recent and longest-lasting dynasty, Belichick has earned his rightful place on the NFL's head coaching Mount Rushmore, but that likely won't be of any solace to one of the greatest winners ever. There were reports that Belichick was interviewing for other jobs - he got far in the process with the Atlanta Falcons, though the team opted to go for a less demanding personality - but for now, he remains without a head coaching gig.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman claimed that Belichick's coaching career may actually be at its end:

"I'm totally surprised that there were that many [head coaching] jobs that were open [during the offseason], and Bill Belichick didn't land any of them. I don't know that it's going to be easy for him to get a job, quite honestly. ... Clearly, Belichick was the guy in charge in New England, and I think that there are a lot of owners that don't want to give up that kind of control."

While Belichick waits out his next potential opportunity to coach a team, he has a number of broadcasting deals lined up for next season.

Belichick's Coaching Career Is Over

The 72-year-old didn't have enough success without Brady to justify controlling another franchise

The marriage between Belichick and the Patriots was a long, fruitful relationship for both sides, but it's hard to say it was a loving one.

There have been very messy details spilling out since the partnership ended, including earlier this offseason when it was reported that Patriots' owner Robert Kraft warned the Atlanta Falcons of the pitfalls when hiring Belichick.

For such a luminous figure in the pantheon of the sport, it's hard to believe Belichick would seriously be talked about in this manner in league circles. However, he did garner a reputation as something resembling an emperor while in New England. While that may have been tenable while he was leading the greatest modern dynasty in football, it's no longer an attractive quality after the Patriots have gone 29-38 in the four seasons since Tom Brady left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick's record with Tom Brady as his quarterback was 219-64 (including playoffs). Without Tom Brady, his record sits below .500, at 85-102.

Of course, that doesn't take away from what the coach and quarterback accomplished together. All told, the two greats compiled some of the most impressive factoids and stats in league history:

Belichick is the only coach to win three Super Bowls in four seasons.

The Patriots are the only team in history to have a perfect regular season in the 16+ game era.

The Patriots, who began Belichick's run with zero titles, are now tied with the Steelers for the most ever, with six.

Belichick has the most playoff coaching wins of all time, with 31.

Brady is widely considered the GOAT QB, owning records for career, regular season, and playoff passing yards, pass attempts, and touchdown passes.

Without Brady in New England, Belichick made the playoffs just once in six seasons. Their record during those six Brady-less years was just 45-54, and the only playoff season was Mac Jones' Pro Bowl rookie campaign during the pandemic.

Belichick was essentially the team's de facto general manager, cap sheet extraordinaire and top scout all at once while serving as head coach. He was never afraid to draft players far ahead of where national pundits ranked them, and he similarly had no fear of cutting players loose who didn't abide by his rules.

It's likely that teams were wary of handing Belichick that kind of control without already having a Tom Brady-esque figure in place (if such a person even exists beyond the man himself). That Belichick is also 72 years of age doesn't help matters in him finding another coaching job, as he may not have the desire to stick around for a long rebuild.

None of this is meant to disparage one of the greatest coaches of all time. Whether or not he ever commands another team from the sidelines, Belichick's legacy is secure.

But as long as doubts are cast about his ability to get the job done sans Brady, he's going to have a tough time finding an owner willing to cede the level of power he wielded in New England. Assuming his broadcasting career, which will include roles with Underdog Fantasy, ESPN, and NFL Films this year, takes off, the next chapter of Belichick's career may have already begun.

