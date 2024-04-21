Highlights The Buffalo Bills traded the pick used on Patrick Mahomes, not knowing they fueled the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

Josh Allen and the Bills have been unable to get over the hump, largely due to losses to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs.

The Bills may have missed their opportunity to dethrone Kansas City.

It's long been said that hindsight is 20/20. As easy as it is to criticize moves after the fact, there are some things that no one saw coming. Case in point: the Buffalo Bills. Holding the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Buffalo was the final obstacle in the Kansas City Chiefs' desire to bring Patrick Mahomes to western Missouri.

Apparently not overly infatuated with anyone on the board, the Bills happily traded back, acquiring Kansas City's first- and third-round selections (No. 27, No. 91), as well as a first-round pick in 2018. What the Bills — and the rest of the league, for that matter — didn’t know was that Buffalo helped the Chiefs secure the final piece of the puzzle, jump-starting what's become one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

The trade that brought Patrick Mahomes to the Chiefs

The Bills gave the Chiefs the 10th pick in 2017, which they used to draft Patrick Mahomes

The 2017 NFL Draft will go down in history as one of the most noteworthy and influential of its time. But it wasn’t just the great Mahomes who heard his name called. Reigning Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Christian McCaffrey and Myles Garrett, went in the top 10, and several other Pro Bowlers came from that class as well.

The Bills, who were riding the Tyrod Taylor train at the time, were in need of a franchise quarterback, which led to the selection of Josh Allen a year later. But when they went on the clock in 2017, there was little interest in the available quarterbacks.

This made the prospect of trading back unlikely, as teams looking to trade up generally do so for positions of high value, namely quarterback.

The Chiefs didn’t seem like a team in need of a quarterback, as Alex Smith was just 31 and had revitalized his career under Andy Reid. Additionally, Kansas City had made the playoffs in the two previous seasons and was widely believed to be a win-now team. This is why the transaction that occurred on draft night baffled experts.

Mahomes being characterized as a boom-or-bust prospect coming out of Texas Tech was only part of the equation. The Chiefs seemed to only be a couple of pieces away from being serious contenders in the AFC, and giving up multiple picks for a developmental prospect hurt the team’s immediate outlook.

Trade Summary Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills No. 10, 2017 (Patrick Mahomes) No. 27, 2017 (Tre'Davious White)

No. 91, 2017 (Zay Jones)

No. 16, 2018 (Tremaine Edmunds)

On the Bills' side of things, it would’ve been overthinking to decline what the public viewed to be a very generous return. Moving back after the top-flight prospects were already off the board and picking up another first-round pick in the process seemed like a no-brainer.

KC and Buffalo have engaged in a bitter rivalry

The Chiefs and Bills became sworn enemies in the early 2020s

In real time, it was impossible to predict the implications of this move. But with hindsight being 20/20, it's become easier to connect the dots.

The trade not only led to the newest NFL empire, but it also directly hurt the Bills, even if it took several years for Buffalo to face the consequences. Mahomes spent his rookie season on the sidelines, and it wasn’t until 2020 that Allen established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in the game.

It wasn’t until that season, when the two met in the AFC Championship Game, that a genuine rivalry was forged. However, the merits of this rivalry are worth questioning.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-0 in the playoffs against Buffalo in the last five years. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in those same five years to Buffalo’s zero, and Mahomes has two MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs to his name. Allen, of course, has yet to win either.

What’s especially frustrating on the Bills’ end is that, outside of passing on Mahomes, they’ve done everything right. They drafted Allen, who many consider to be the second-best quarterback in the league. They've also fortified the defense, giving them arguably the best roster in the league for multiple years, and assembled a trusted and respected coaching staff.

However, the organization has little to show for it, as Mahomes is the ultimate trump card, and his presence puts every other team at an inherent disadvantage.

With the possible exception of the San Francisco 49ers, there’s no team that's endured as much heartbreak at the hands of Mahomes and Kansas City as Buffalo.

In a world where Mahomes either goes to a worse spot and doesn’t develop or lands in the NFC (the Bears blew their shot), we may be talking about Allen in a completely different way. Without Mahomes in his way, Allen would likely have made a Super Bowl by now, maybe even won one, and without the constant clashes with Mahomes, he would be able to build his own legacy.

Flipping the script

The Bills look to change the narrative in the coming years

Returning to reality, however, the outlook for the Bills in the coming years is bleak. Now that Allen’s monstrous contract is going into effect, the rest of Buffalo’s roster is taking a hit. Essentially, to get over the hump, Allen now has to do more with less. The Bills had the upper hand in roster strength for multiple years yet failed to topple the mighty Chiefs.

Now, the team has aged and regressed. Many of the core members of the 2021 group that took the Chiefs to the wire are either off the team or a shell of their former selves. It’s not impossible to overcome a lesser supporting cast, but it’s challenging. Even Kansas City, who won consecutive Super Bowls after trading Tyreek Hill, dealt with trials and tribulations during both seasons.

With each passing season, the pessimism in Buffalo seems to grow. It’s been three years since the Bills made that AFC Championship Game, and they haven’t been back since. With many of the key pieces from that team now gone, it’s up to the front office to pick up the slack.

Without the excess cap space and early-round selections, the Bills need to simply outdraft and outthink the rest of the league. This is easier said than done, as later first-round picks have markedly lower hit rates than top-10 selections, and banking on value signings to take the team over the top feels naive.

As long as the Bills have a healthy Josh Allen, they will be contenders in the AFC. Allen is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in league history and is the only player in the league who can go peak-for-peak with Mahomes.

But despite the constant comparisons between the two, it’s blatant that Allen, while spectacular, is no Patrick Mahomes, and the Bills' decision to trade back on that night in 2017 stings as much as ever.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.