Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world in 2024, but no one would have seen that being the case when he was turning out in the English Championship for Birmingham City as a teenager. The midfielder has come a long way to become a European champion with Real Madrid at the age of 20, four years after his shirt number was retired at his boyhood club.

Birmingham City took the decision to put the number 22 shirt into retirement upon Bellingham's move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Many eyebrows were raised at the decision at the time, as the Stourbridge-born youngster had only played 44 games for the senior team at St Andrew's. His one season in the second tier of English football was enough to convince Bundesliga giants Dortmund to make a move for the Englishman.

Jude Bellingham's Birmingham City Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 41 4 2 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Since moving to Germany, Bellingham has become one of the best British players to play abroad, with his journey seeming to have an impact on other young players who are now beginning to look at different leagues to develop as players. The England international went from strength to strength in Dortmund, growing in confidence and stature while donning the famous yellow and black kit.

He went extremely close to winning the first league title of his career in the 2022/23 season with the German outfit as the driving force in the engine room, but the team fell just short on the final day of the campaign. It was heartbreak at the time, but this was still just the start of Bellingham's journey in the game.

Why Birmingham City Made the Decision

The given reason doesn't reveal the whole truth

When his move to Borussia Dortmund was confirmed in the summer of 2020, his boyhood club made sure to give their talented youth product a fitting send-off. Birmingham City released a statement explaining they would be retiring the number 22 shirt Bellingham had worn during his short time in the first team. That message read:

"The 22 shirt has become synonymous with Jude, his rise to the first team aged just 16 years and 38 days and these qualities. And as such, the club have decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own and to inspire others."

It's extremely rare for clubs to put shirt numbers into retirement and such honours are usually reserved for club icons who have had long and successful stints with their respective teams. For a teenager with one season of senior first-team football under his belt to be held in such high regard was mind-boggling for many.

The last high-profile Englishman to have his shirt number retired was Bobby Moore (number six), who was the Hammers' greatest-ever player and the captain of England's World Cup success in 1966. This shows the level of players that usually see their career immortalised by being the last man to don a specific shirt number at a club.

While the Blues claimed the decision was made based on the fact the number was now synonymous with Bellingham, The Athletic reported in 2022 that the choice was actually made by the club's former CEO, Xuandong Ren. He was known during his time at Birmingham City as a man who gained significant power but didn't make particularly great decisions. The report states that Ren decided to retire Bellingham's shirt number 'on a whim'.

Ren worked for the club while they were in financial turmoil, and he made many decisions that angered fans, such as moving on loyal employees. Almost undoubtedly, the best piece of business he did during his stint was securing the £22 million transfer fee for the departing Bellingham, as this played a large part in easing the financial struggles of the west Midlands outfit.

From Championship to Champions League

Bellingham is now a European champion

It's been a meteoric rise from occupying the engine room of a lower-half Championship side to lifting the Champions League trophy for the biggest club in world football, but Bellingham's hard work has already paid off as he's among the top young players on the planet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Jude Bellingham ended the 2023/24 season as Real Madrid's top goalscorer in all competitions (23).

Winning La Liga and the biggest European prize on offer during his debut season in the Spanish capital is likely to just be a taste of what's to come in the next decade of his career. The 20-year-old will be hoping to add to his status in football by helping the Three Lions to a first piece of silverware since Moore captained the nation to the World Cup almost 60 years ago. Should he lead England to Euro 2024 glory, Birmingham's decision to retire his shirt number will look even better in hindsight.

