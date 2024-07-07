Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have a unique rebuilding approach under GM Joe Cronin.

The new CBA's apron system provides flexibility for teams like Portland.

Jerami Grant's win shares show he contributes to winning but doesn't drive it.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ rebuild continues at a curious pace. Much like the common credo “Keep Portland Weird,” the Trail Blazers have found their own way of doing things.

Unlike San Antonio, there has been no desire to shed salaries and acquire swaps. Unlike Utah or Oklahoma City, the Trail Blazers do not sit upon a mountain of draft picks. And unlike Danny Ainge or Masai Ujiri, Portland’s general manager, Joe Cronin, has not operated on a winner-take-all basis for making trades.

Perhaps those are all reasons that veterans like Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons remain on the roster. Despite rumors that Portland could deal Grant to the L.A. Lakers or to keep an eye on Simons, Cronin and the Trail Blazers have still not undertaken a move. Nor do they need to for some very simple reasons.

A New World CBA

Portland has space to be flexible.

The new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and its Player’s Association came into full effect this summer, instituting a system of aprons and penalties for clubs diving headlong into the salary tax.

A full breakdown is available here, but the basic system exists as such: $172 million is the tax line. The first apron of penalties kicks after $178 million with penalties. The second apron kicks in after $189 million with even harsher penalties. All the penalties are geared towards removing flexibility for teams that choose to go deep into the luxury tax.

Portland Under the New CBA Season 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 2nd Apron $188.93 M $208.43 M $229.28 M 1st Apron $178.13 M $196.52 M $216.17 M Tax Line $172.35 M $188.45 M $207.29 M Portland Payroll $168.64 M $170.56 M $76.16 M Tax Space $3.73 M $17.61 M $130.87 M

Figures provided by Spotrac

Only four teams currently reside in the second apron — the Suns, Timberwolves, Celtics, and Bucks in descending order, with the Lakers just skirting the line. But this new system has predictably caused many ownership groups to fret about whom to pay and who to let go, reports Howard Beck.

Whether it's Klay Thompson moving from Golden State to Dallas or Paul George signing with Philadelphia, previous no-brainers have become tough calls. However, Portland’s roster as currently constructed does not incur any of those penalties.

The Trail Blazers fall under the tax line by about $4 million with a payroll square in the middle among all teams (15th highest overall). The teams around and above them are playoff hopefuls, if not outright locks and contenders; that gives Portland all the leverage.

As the calendar continues to approach August and September, these teams might be searching for the perfect third piece or high-value role-player to add some energy to their roster. All general manager Joe Cronin has to do is set his conditions, wait and let the clock do the cooking, no apron required.

Grant Does Not Change Portland’s Outlook

The power forward contributes to winning, but does not drive it.

Win shares are perhaps the most confusing possible statistic devised by the number-crunchers of the professional sports world. Originally conceived by Bill James and then refined by Sean Forman for Sports-Reference, explaining the formula for how it works would almost be counter-productive.

Put simply: win shares attempts to nail down the precise amount of wins for which any one player is responsible. One win equals one win share, with all the different players taking a decimalized slice of the win share pie.

As can be predicted, the stat itself is prone to circular reasoning; good teams win more, leading to more win shares available. Despite this problem, however, it can still illustrate how much a player affects a team’s win count when compared to other players on the same roster.

An example of choice is none other than Damian Lillard . From 2016 to 2021, the Trail Blazers won 44, 41, 49, 53, 35 and 42 games; respectively, Lillard tallied 9.2, 10.4, 12.6, 12.1, 11.6 and 10.4 win shares, far exceeding any teammate.

Jerami Grant Win Shares Season Team Record Win Shares 2017-18 Oklahoma City Thunder 48-34 5.4 2018-19 49-33 7.3 2019-20 Denver Nuggets 46-27 4.4 2020-21 Detroit Pistons 20-52 3.2 2021-22 23-59 2.3 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers 33-49 4.1 2023-24 21-61 2.7

Statistics provided by Basketball-Reference

Grant’s win share numbers are not nearly as eye-popping due to his choice to play for poor and mediocre teams since leaving Denver. But they do paint the picture that while he can contribute to a winning team, he is not going to drive teams to a winning season all on his lonesome.

Portland does not have that player yet, but they could find him in the draft, which requires more wins than losses. Because Grant is not going to foul up the objective, there’s even less pressure to move him.

Portland Knows How to “Position”

The Trail Blazers are quick studies in the art of draft positioning.

There’s an argument that running back a mostly unchanged roster that won only 21 games in 2024 is organizational malpractice. Portland’s roster has enough talent to place themselves outside the top four lottery positions. Not because they will be better than any team in the west, but because the Eastern Conference cellar has filled up even further. Atlanta, Brooklyn and Chicago are poised to join Detroit and Washington at the bottom.

However, Portland is no stranger to the art of draft positioning. Not to accuse a team of tanking, but as the 2025 NBA Draft gains more steam as a calendar date for the league, Portland certainly would be remiss to not join the action.

While the Trail Blazers owe another first-round pick to Chicago with lottery protection running through 2028 and are highly unlikely to convey it until 2027 at the earliest. The pick’s protection gives Portland even more vested interest to spend their time scrounging at least two more draft lottery cycles for high-end talent on the cheap.

Portland After February Season Record Players Traded 2021-22 6-25 CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr. 2022-23 9-23 Josh Hart, Gary Payton II 2023-24 6-28 None

Statistics provided by Basketball-Reference

The art of gearing a team towards the draft has become an acquired skill since Lillard underwent core surgery and the Trail Blazers traded away three starters in 2021-22. Portland’s ability to pivot, rest key players and trade others has allowed them to develop youth and gather lottery balls while posting some truly horrendous records once the calendar turns over to February.

If there is no move before training camp, the Trail Blazers can wait for the trade deadline, survey the market, and work on a script they have been studying for three years running by resting Grant.

Grant Enjoys Portland

The elder Trail Blazer has not pursued a trade request.

Sometimes the biggest reasons are often the simplest. Portland has not displayed any rush to move Grant because the 30-year-old has not pushed for a trade. As Sean Highkin, a reporter close to the Trail Blazers, tweeted, “he got his money and has a young family that’s comfortable in Portland.”

For Trail Blazer fans, this is a refreshing turn of events. So often used to being spurned by free agents in the past and so recently thrown into tumult with the trade request from Lillard, the summer has been mostly tranquil. Expectations do not anxiously await a good return for a beloved star player, instead interest has mostly revolved around the additions of Donovan Clingan and Deni Avdija.

Until the season begins, Cronin can cruise and listen to offers knowing the team finally has a balanced roster filled with players keen to rebuild and a veteran presence that wants to be there, playing in a position of need. In Grant, Portland has a player in simpatico with the goal. If another general manager with picks and money to burn wants to go all out and pry Grant away for their title-winning agenda, that will suit the Trail Blazers just fine as well.

But, once again, there’s no rush.