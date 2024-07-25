Highlights Bordeaux has shocked fans after being demoted from a professional club to a semi-pro team due to financial woes.

Players will have their contracts terminated, and the training centre will be shut down.

Amid staggering debt, the former Ligue 1 Champions are in real trouble.

Former Ligue 1 Champions Bordeaux have shockingly announced that they are revoking their status as a professional club amidst financial struggles. The 2023/24 campaign was the worst in Les Girondin's history, with the club sinking to 13th in the Ligue 2 table, having finished third the season before in what was their first-ever campaign in the second division of France.

The club was later demoted even further down to France's third-tier and after failed discussions with Fenway Sports Group, the same group in charge of Liverpool football club, it has now been revealed that Bordeaux will be forced to become a semi-professional side in order to cut costs moving forward.

Bordeaux to Become a Semi-Professional Club

Players will see their contracts be torn up

Having become a professional club in 1937, it was confirmed by French outlet Sud Quest Girodins that Bordeaux would no longer be operating under that guise, as the club continues to struggle with the reported €90m debt it has been left with. As a result, the playing staff will see their professional contracts terminated and the training ground will be closed.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), were in discussions to purchase the club from current owner Gerard Lopez, who was also the president of Lille until he sold the club in 2020. However, it was announced this week that negotiations had fallen through, meaning that the French Football Federation (FFF) would go ahead with plans to relegate Bordeaux down to the third division due to insufficient proof of the required funding to compete in Ligue 2.

The club released a statement following this to confirm such matters, stating:

"While discussions had resumed in recent days, FSG representatives indicated yesterday, Monday July 22, to Bordeaux and its shareholder their desire not to follow through despite the assurances provided by various stakeholders. "Therefore, in the absence of new elements, Bordeaux withdrew the appeal lodged against the decision of the DNCG. As a result, Bordeaux accepts the sanction of administrative demotion to the Championnat National for the 2024-2025 season and will be summoned again to present its budget to the DNCG."

As of yet, there has been no official word from the club that they have given up their professional status.

The History of Girodins Bordeaux

Les Girondin's last won Ligue 1 in 2009

Founded in 1881, FC Girondins de Bordeaux is one of France's most storied football clubs. With six Ligue 1 titles, their most recent victory in 2009, Bordeaux has left an indelible mark on the nation. The club's golden era in the 1980s was characterised by domestic dominance and impressive European campaigns.

Legendary players who have donned the Bordeaux jersey include Alain Giresse, a linchpin of their 1980s success, and Zinedine Zidane, who showcased his burgeoning talent at Bordeaux before becoming a global icon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane played 179 for Bordeaux, scoring 39 goals.

The club was placed into administration in 2021, but was bought by former Lille owner Lopez that same year. However, his continued mismanagement of the outfit saw their first relegation to the second division since becoming professional that following term. Their 13th placed finish during the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season was a club record low, and their subsequent financial troubles saw them demoted down to the third tier of French football by the FFF.