Highlights Borussia Dortmund signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Rheinmetall, the fifth-largest weapons manufacturer in Europe.

The deal, which comes at a time when global tensions are heightened amid several ongoing international conflicts, has been widely scrutinised.

Barcelona legend Gary Lineker said he wants Real Madrid to beat Dortmund in the Champions League final because of the arrangement.

Borussia Dortmund are facing criticism after signing a three-year sponsorship agreement with German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall. The company is the fifth-largest weapons manufacturer in Europe and produces a variety of armoured vehicles as well as combat drones.

The deal has come as a shock to many in the football community given the way the club has marketed itself over the years. On their official website, Dortmund say they pride themselves on 'being a people's club and No.1 challenger of the establishment'.

The club's deal with Rheinmetall comes at a sensitive time for many given ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, as well as Russia and Ukraine. Thirty per cent of the weapons sold to Israel between 2019 and 2023 were supplied by Germany.

Rheinmetall Logo Won't Appear on Players' Shirts

Stadium and training ground will feature logo

The deal between Dortmund and Rheinmetall, which is estimated to be worth between €7million and €9million per year for the Bundesliga club, will see Rheinmetall's logo displayed on advertising boards at the club's stadium and training ground, as well as at hospitality and marketing events. The logo will not figure on players' shirts.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said of the deal: "Security and defence are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality."

The German Peace Society — United War Resisters, a pacifist group, started a petition calling for the cancellation of the deal. A statement said: “An arms manufacturer that makes profits from building weapons that can kill or injure people and destroy entire neighbourhoods should not be a sponsor of Borussia Dortmund. By choosing Rheinmetall as a sponsor, Dortmund is trampling on its values. Especially in a season with booming Champions League revenues, the club should not need this.”

Lineker Backs Madrid in Champions League Final

Barcelona legend made views on the matter clear

Dortmund face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night, aiming to win the competition for a second time in the club's history. Former England star Gary Lineker, who is a vocal Barcelona supporter having played for the Catalan club for three years, said he would be supporting the Blaugrana's fierce rivals in the final after learning of Dortmund's deal with an arms manufacturer.

Germany’s vice-chancellor and finance minister, Robert Habeck, described the deal as “unusual” due to the societal role of football clubs. Meanwhile, a post on Borussia Dortmund's most prominent online blog called on the club to be honest about the reasons behind the deal.

"Just be honest," the post said. "Say Rheinmetall wants to improve its image and BVB wants the money, and that you have decided the company corresponds to the club’s values. But save us the statesman-like chatter."