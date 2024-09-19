Following a star-making cameo during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night, it has emerged why England under-21 international Jamie Gittens has chosen to go by a different name this season. Despite only averaging 36 minutes per game this season, the former Manchester City youngster has already grabbed four goals in all competitions.

The peak of this recent form came as he turned on the style for last season's European finalists, coming off the bench to grab two goals and prevent what was looking certain to become a stalemate. Following his dazzling display, it has since reemerged why the 20-year-old decided to alter his surname ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Why Gittens no Longer Goes by 'Byone-Gittens'

The winger wore the double-barrel name on his shirt last season

Speaking to Dortmund's website at the start of the new season, Gittens was asked why he decided to change the name he went by and adorned on the back of his kit. In his response, the youngster gave a breakdown as to why he chose to make the alteration and the origin of his name:

"Both are my father's names, but he said he thinks it's better if I'm just called Gittens because it's shorter. Most people know him as Gittens, so in the future, I'll only wear Gittens."

The wonderkid is not the only player to have made a similar change throughout their career. Former Tottenham star Dele Alli famously decided to sport his first name on the back of his kits instead of his surname following his breakthrough at Tottenham. Real Madrid poster boy Kylian Mbappe also shortened his first name, after making his professional debut under the moniker of 'Mbappe-Lottin.'

Why Gittens Joined Dortmund

Former Premier League winner Joe Cole has given his thoughts

Having come through the academy at Manchester City, Gittens opted to move abroad at the age of 16 to follow in the same footsteps as former City graduate Jadon Sancho. He would later team up alongside Jude Bellingham, who made a similar transition when he left Birmingham City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gittens is one of five English players currently playing in the Bundesliga.

The trend of young English footballers moving to Germany has grown in recent years, and former Chelsea and West Ham star Joe Cole believes he has the answer as to why this option has become more appealing to youth players:

"Talking to people out in Germany, they want to take the best young players in England, take them out, there's a pathway. Imagine the best 16-year-old in the country now, he's thinking: 'Should I sign for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City? Borussia Dortmund is on the table - well, that's interesting.' "He'll think (Jadon) Sancho, think Bellingham, Gittens, it's a pathway they offer. What we think Celtic should do and what Brugge are trying to do, Borussia Dortmund are already on that next level. They're managing to do that and also compete, which is incredible. That's off the back of doing it for so long."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/09/2024