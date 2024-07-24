Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis will miss up to three months due to a leg injury, severely impacting Boston's season.

Other Eastern Conference teams, like the Knicks and Sixers, have bolstered their rosters, making Boston's road to the championship tougher.

The Celtics had an easier path to victory last season due to injuries to opposing teams, so the bar will be raised for 2024-25.

The Boston Celtics have had about as good of an offseason as a defending champion could possibly have outside of a few weird incidents.

As far as the roster goes, Boston is bringing back its entire nine-man rotation as well as its top 11 guys, with Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman Sr. notably agreeing to deals keeping them in Beantown.

Championship teams tend to fray and break apart after winning the trophy because certain players want increased roles or bigger contracts. Chemistry issues can pop up from spending such a long journey together.

The Celtics had a few weird moments, most recently with Jaylen Brown expressing displeasure about Derrick White being selected over him to replace Kawhi Leonard on the USA Olympic Team.

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck announced earlier this summer that he would sell the team, which could cause some organizational mayhem at the top.

However, Boston cannot complain about getting another shot to run it back with the group that went on a historically dominant run from start to finish last season.

That said, Joe Mazzulla's group will have a harder time repeating in 2024-25. Here's why.

Kristaps Porziņģis Will Miss 2 to 3 Months

A leg injury could keep the center out until mid-season

One of the biggest reasons Boston took such a big leap from a perennial contender that always seemed to fall short to the best team in the NBA was the addition of Kristaps Porzingis .

The former fourth-overall pick had spent his first nine seasons trying to find his game in the league, going from an exciting young All-Star with the New York Knicks to a forgotten weapon cast aside by the Dallas Mavericks to a lethal scorer on a hapless Washington Wizards team.

The Celtics identified how dangerous they could be if they ran a true five-out offense that maximized their spacing without a single non-elite shooter on the floor.

They had a version of this in past years, but Jrue Holiday was a huge upgrade over Marcus Smart , and Porziņģis made their lineup more versatile than Al Horford , who is aging and can hurt their defense in certain matchups.

With Holiday and Porziņģis in the fold, Boston employed five players who could all play inside and out on both ends.

Boston Celtics Three-Point Marksmen Player 3P% 3PA TS% Tatum 37.6 8.2 60.4 Brown 35.4 5.9 58.0 White 39.6 6.8 61.1 Holiday 42.9 4.7 59.7 Porziņģis 37.5 5.1 64.7

With everyone on the floor able to dribble, pass, shoot, protect the rim, guard the post and compete on the perimeter defensively, Boston suddenly had one of the most versatile teams ever. This led to a historically great net rating, a 64-win regular season and a 16-3 playoff run for the ages.

Porziņģis had the best year of his career and proved invaluable to the Celtics.

However, reports are that Porziņģis will be out until at least December or potentially longer after undergoing surgery on a lower-body injury.

If the Latvian is out for nearly half the season, it will be a much more brutal campaign than 2023-24, and Boston may not be able to secure the No. 1 seed with the East's contenders gunning for the top spot.

Luckily, the Celtics have worthy replacements to eat up the regular season minutes, with Horford and Tillman up to standard. However, Boston should do whatever it takes to limit Horford's minutes with his old age, as he has proven much more successful with lower usage.

Possibly an even more significant concern is the chance of reinjury, as lower body injuries hardly ever get better for tall players like Porziņģis, who is 7-foot-3.

He has been injury-prone throughout his career, and Boston fans will be on pins and needles throughout the season.

If Porziņģis isn't the same, Boston won't be nearly as difficult to beat.

Eastern Conference Just Got a Lot Tougher

Several East teams took huge steps forward this summer

Another factor that will make it much harder for Boston to repeat in 2024-25 is the quickly improving NBA, especially the Eastern Conference.

It has been well publicized how much better the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers got this summer, with New York adding Mikal Bridges and Philly signing Paul George along with several key role players.

Suddenly, both teams can stare the Celtics in the eyes and believe they can beat them in a playoff series, which wasn't the case for a single East squad last year.

New York matches up with Boston perhaps better than anyone else due to its depth and wing tandem of Bridges and OG Anunoby . At the same time, Philadelphia could overpower the Celtics with its new big three.

The Milwaukee Bucks , Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers should be much improved next season.

Milwaukee's change should come through the health of their stars and several underrated signings, such as Gary Trent Jr. and Delon Wright . Orlando signed proven winner Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , and their young core is on track to improve with another year together. The same goes for the Pacers.

Key Eastern Conference Additions Team Players Knicks Bridges 76ers George, Gordon, Martin, Drummond Bucks Trent Jr., Wright, Prince Magic Caldwell-Pope

It will be more difficult for Boston to secure the one seed and to make it through what is shaping up to be an Eastern Conference gauntlet—much different than last year's route.

Boston Received Breaks on Its Way to the Trophy

Celtics earned everything, but it won't be as easy this year

The Celtics were the best team in the league last year by every measure and deserved to take home the title in dominant fashion.

However, their path could not have been easier, with each of their East playoff opponents dealing with injuries to their best players: The Miami Heat were missing Jimmy Butler , the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt with a Donovan Mitchell injury, and Tyrese Haliburton went down for the Pacers.

Eastern Conference Postseason Injuries Team Player Missed GP in Losing Series PPG APG Heat Butler 5/5 20.8 5.0 Cavaliers Mitchell 2/5 26.6 6.1 Pacers Haliburton 2/4 20.1 10.9 Knicks Anunoby 4/7 14.7 2.1 Knicks Randle 13/13 24.0 5.0 Bucks Antetokounmpo 6/6 30.4 6.5 Bucks Lillard 2/6 24.3 7.0

Furthermore, Boston's Conference Finals matchup with Indiana was much easier than it could've been if the Knicks were fully healthy and advanced past the Pacers. New York was one of two teams with a puncher's chance at beating Boston, with the other being the broken-down Bucks, who had injuries to both superstars.

Even if they come out of the East again, the Celtics should be prepared for a much better Finals opponent than the Mavericks. Boston has the squad to win a second-straight title, but it won't be easy.