Bournemouth, led by Spaniard Andoni Iraola, will host Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday 14 September with the Cherries looking to maintain their defeat-less record in the Premier League with the game getting underway at 8pm. The unusual kick-off time, however, is to ensure that it can be televised on Sky Sports.

Enzo Maresca and his entourage will be looking to get another win on the board after drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace right before the September international break following a loss against Manchester City and a victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues’ new-look staff will be hoping to get another three points on the board following a mixed bag of results in their first three games with them sitting 11th in the standings – but can they do that against the south coast side, who lost the talismanic Dominic Solanke in the summer?

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time Explained

The majority of Saturday games get underway at 3pm

The fixture will get underway at 8pm, making travel arrangements all the more difficult for the travelling Stamford Bridge contingent, but it is, per MailOnline, thanks to Sky Sports wanting to include the encounter in their viewing schedule for Saturday’s batch of top-flight fixtures.

Traditionally - in the Premier League, at least – most matches that are played out on Saturdays are given a kick-off time of either 12.30pm, 3pm, or 5.30pm. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace vs Leicester City and Fulham vs West Ham United are all set to be played at 3pm on 14 September, as was the Bournemouth vs Chelsea game originally.

Per a report from MailOnline, since Sky Sports wanted to telecast the Premier League clash between the Blues and the Cherries, the match has been shifted to the atypical Saturday slot of 8pm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No live football is allowed to be broadcast on TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm.

Of course, the usual late slot for Saturday fixtures is at 5:30pm, but given that Aston Villa and Everton are set to lock horns at that time, it gave the broadcaster little to no choice but to delay their kick-off until the evening to avoid any overlap.

The game, with coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to kick-off at 7:45pm, will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for those watching from the comfort of their own home.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Match Preview

Jadon Sancho could make his Blues debut

Close

In what used to be an easy day at the office for the visitors, Bournemouth – nowadays – are poised to put up more of a fight for Maresca and co as they travel down the south with their current eighth-placed standing superior to Chelsea’s, which sees them reside in the bottom half of the table.

The side from the south coast, who are still yet to lose a league meeting this campaign, enter the affair with far less pressure on their shoulders after Chelsea’s exuberant spending in the summer with the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all coming through the Stamford Bridge doors.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Last Five Competitive Meetings Date Score Ground Competition 19/05/24 Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Stamford Bridge Premier League 17/09/23 Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea Vitality Stadium Premier League 06/05/23 Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea Vitality Stadium Premier League 27/12/22 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Stamford Bridge Premier League 29/02/20 Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea Vitality Stadium Premier League

Jadon Sancho could also be set to make his Chelsea bow following his loan move from Manchester United over the summer – and fans of the capital club, who have a point to prove after sharing the spoils against Palace, will be keen to see the Englishman in action, despite the later kick-off time.