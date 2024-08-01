Highlights Khelif won her first-round bout at the Olympics after 46 seconds.

The 25-year-old threw just two punches before her opponent withdrew from the contest.

Khelif was disqualified from a major tournament last year after failing a gender eligibility test.

Imane Khelif is through to the quarter-final of the women's welterweight boxing competition at the Paris Olympics following her 46-second victory over Angela Carini on Thursday. Algeria's Khelif threw just two punches before her opponent walked out on the fight in tears.

The 25-year-old now advances to the last eight where she will face Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori on Saturday afternoon. However, some have questioned why she is present at the Games after being disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships last year.

Khelif was thrown out of the tournament in New Dehli shortly before she was set to contest the gold medal bout against China's Yang Liu after failing a gender eligibility test. BBC Sport later confirmed that this was due to elevated testosterone levels.

Khelif's Test Failure is Not Recognised by the Body That Oversees Olympic Boxing

She was cleared to compete after a hearing last month

The competition in which Khelif failed the gender test was organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA) - a governing body no longer recognised by the International Olympic Commitee (IOC). As the IOC does not consider the IBA to be a reputable federation, it is not bound by their rulings or findings - including any drug test failures.

The 2024 Olympic boxing competition is instead being overseen by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU), who decided in July that the Algerian would be allowed to compete at the Games. Confirming its decision, the PBU stated, per NBC New York:

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit."

The statement continued: "The PBU has endeavoured to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes' preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic Games. Asked for her views on the situation ahead of her first-round clash with Khelif on Thursday, Carini reasoned: "I can only adapt to the rules of the Olympics."

Carini dropped to her knees while sobbing in the centre of the ring after deciding to withdraw from the first-round contest. Organisers insist that Khelif - along with all other competitors - meets the criteria to fight.

Per Yahoo Sports, IOC spokesperson, Mark Adams said of Khelif and fellow disqualified competitor Lin Yu-ting: "These athletes have competed many times before for many years, they haven't just suddenly arrived - they competed in Tokyo." Khelif lost to Ireland's Kellie Harrington in the quarter-finals three years ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khelif has lost just nine times during her 50-fight career.

Khelif's quarter-final opponent, Hamori, told the BBC that she has no issue with taking on the Algerian - in a bout where the winner will be guaranteed an Olympic medal.

"My mentality is never to give up, it doesn't matter what happens. [Carini's withdrawal] is her choice. I can promise I will fight to the end. We will see what happens."