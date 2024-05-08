Highlights Hand wrapping in boxing dates back to Ancient Greece, evolving over centuries for protection and support in fights.

Boxers use hand wrapping to protect hands from fractures and provide a physical barrier in the ring.

Wrapping technique is crucial for absorbing shock, avoiding injuries, and must be done correctly for optimal protection.

Safety and preparation is massively important in the world of boxing, and when it comes to importance, hand wrapping could be the most vital.

Hand wrapping is the technique of wrapping a boxer's hand in a strip of cloth surrounding the wrist, palm, and the base of the thumb, in order to protect the hand from injury when landing blows. This is usually the first stage completed in preparing a boxer for a fight. Let's take a further look at hand wrapping in boxing and why it is so important for both safety and success inside the ring.

The History of Hand Wrapping

As many fans will know, the history of boxing goes back to ancient times, making it one of the earliest sports ever created. That is also true of hand wrapping, which also has a history spanning thousands of years.

To see the first use of what we now know as hand wrapping, you have to go back all the way to the first ever Olympic Games held in Ancient Greece in 688 BCE, where a technique known as himantes was used. This was an ingenious invention where oxhide was softened with olive oil and then wrapped around the fighters' hands to protect them from damage.

Since then, we have seen this technique evolve over centuries to become what it is today. Back in 1867, the first ever code of modern boxing was created, which stated that proper protection must be used when competing. This was the first time gloves were made mandatory.

By the 1920s, hand wrapping was used by all boxers and became an essential part of preparation, with fighters using gauze and masking tape to wrap their hands. It is fascinating to think that an ancient technique of protecting yourself is still used today, with very little difference in how it is done.

Why do Boxers Use Hand Wrapping

To put it simply, boxers use the technique of hand wrapping in order to protect their hands from further damage during fights. It provides a physical barrier between the hand and the glove, and an extra layer of protection from the relentless blows a hand will take from punching. Some of the bones in the hand are extremely fragile and small, making them vulnerable to fractures and dislocation, which is helped massively by hand wrapping.

On top of that, hand wrapping can help all the tendons and muscles in your hand from being damaged due to heavy impact. People underestimate just how damaging the effects of punching can be, and something as simple as hand wrapping can go a long way in protecting yourself from serious injury.

Hand wrapping also acts as a shock absorption method, with the tape used helping to keep all the moving joints in your hand in place. It means that when a punch is landed, instead of all the hand joints taking that blow and moving around, the shock of the blow is spread out across your entire hand. Again, this lowers the risk of fractures or muscular injuries.

How to Wrap Your Hands

As mentioned earlier, the technique of hand wrapping quite literally goes back thousands of years, and therefore has seen many evolutions in that time. The modern way of wrapping your hands for a fight is relatively simple, but can take time to perfect, with many boxers choosing to get their hands wrapped way before their fight occurs, so that their hands can get used to the sensation.

The first thing you will need is cotton wraps, which provide a springy texture, but still have a strong and solid feel to them. Hand wrapping begins by looping the cotton wrap around the thumb and behind the hand, ensuring there is enough tension that when you make a fist, the wraps tighten around the hand.

Palms are the next stage, with the wraps being looped three times around the palm, avoiding the knuckles at this point. The wraps are then brought back around the thumb, with the fingers spread out in order to avoid too much tightness.

Arguably the most important part is next, where you must make three X's along the fingers before crossing back over your hand. This ensures the knuckles are secured together for extra support and is crucial if you want to avoid any chance of breakages or fractures.

The process is completed by locking the thumb in place before securing all the wraps down with velcro on the wrist. Once all that is done, the wrapping is complete, and you are ready to fight.

Mistakes Made in Hand Wrapping

As you can see from the explanation of the technique of hand wrapping, it can be a complicated procedure that takes lots of practice. If done incorrectly, there can be devastating effects inside the ring, so it is essential to follow the steps in the exact way they are set out.

There are a number of common mistakes made when hand wrapping which can lead to some major issues. The most common one being using too much tape and gauze. This will lead to sweat not being able to escape from the fighter's hand, making the glove heavier and harder to throw punches.

Choosing the right type of wrap is also crucial. You need to choose a material that is flexible enough, but also provides strength and protection. If you go with a wrap that is too thick and not flexible enough, it will not allow proper movement of the hand when fighting.

The key thing here is to know the anatomy of the hand. With this knowledge, you are less likely to make mistakes during the wrapping process. This is why fighters put so much emphasis on the surrounding trainers, as these experts are extremely important to the success of any fighter.

Hand wrapping is definitely something that goes under the radar in terms of importance, with this breakdown evidence that it is arguably the most important step in preparing for a successful fight inside a boxing ring.