Boxing, more so than just about any other sport, has changed considerably over the last century, with the rules constantly being refined or adapted in order to improve the safety of the fighters.

The addition of more weight classes to accommodate greater numbers of competitors, regulating the size of the gloves or the mandatory eight count after a knockdown are all examples of rules that were introduced to improve the long term welfare of fighters.

One of the most significant changes in this regard concerned the length of the rounds in a championship fight. Until the early 1980s, almost all world title fights consisted of 15 rounds, until December 1982, when the World Boxing Council (WBC) voted to shorten the length of the fights to 12 rounds.

This was just one of a number of reforms they instituted at the time, including a new rule which allowed the referees to order a standing eight-count for fighters that were in trouble. However, the reduction of championship bouts from 15 to 12 rounds is one of the most wide-reaching changes ever made to the sport - and it was made against a backdrop of tragedy.

The Death of A Fighter Prompted the Decision to Make Championship Fights 12 Rounds

Korean boxer Duk Koo Kim passed away during a championship bout in 1982

The WBC's decision to limit the number of rounds was heavily influenced by the tragic death of Korean boxer Duk Koo Kim in November 1982.

Kim, who had never fought a 15-round contest before, suffered fatal injuries in the 14th round of his fight with the WBA lightweight champion Ray Mancini. Although he bravely dragged himself up after being knocked down at the start of the round, referee Richard Green could see that the challenger was in no condition to continue and called a halt to the contest.

Unfortunately for Kim, the damage was already done. He collapsed shortly after the end of the fight - and never regained consciousness. He passed away four days later.

Related Why Tyson Fury's Boxing Rivals Call Him Luke Rival boxers, Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua, both love to call Tyson Fury Luke, and there's a reason behind it.

This incident highlighted the dangers of prolonged fights to the wider boxing community, and although there had been considerable research done into the ideal length of a fight prior to this incident, the death of Kim served as a catalyst for the boxing authorities to act.

Regrettably, Kim wasn't the only person to lose his life as a consequence of the bout. His mother committed suicide some four months after his death, as did referee Green a year after the fight - overcome with grief that he hadn't done more to save the fighter.

The WBC reacted swiftly, and less than a month later, they voted to reduce the number of rounds in a championship fight to 12.

These reforms quickly gained traction with the other sanctioning bodies, and by the late 1980s, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Association (WBA) had followed suit in limiting the number of rounds to 12.

The new rules were implemented to decrease the amount of severe injuries caused by extended punishment or exhaustion, but among the wider boxing community, they were not universally liked.

Critics argued that shorter fights would lack the drama and the prestige of a classic 15-round fight, while some boxers, like Larry Holmes, were vehemently against the idea of shortening championship fights as it took some of the prestige away from the winners.

''It will cut down on injuries for a lot of fighters, but it will take away from the true champions," argued Holmes. A true champion can go 15 rounds."

However, in the years since, the move to 12-rounds has become one of boxing's most important and consequential rule changes.

In the decades leading up to the decision to shorten the fights, deaths were all too commonplace, with as many as 22 fighters dying in 1953 alone. But in the years since, both deaths and severe injuries suffered by fighters have become fewer and farther between, while the appeal of the sport has only grown.