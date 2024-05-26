Highlights Brandon Ingram isn't utilized efficiently in New Orleans, as indicated by his numbers.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics, they were ensconced in a flurry of trade rumors surrounding their core players. One of the primary names being linked to the Cavaliers is Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

But Ingram is a part of the foundation of the Pelicans' current team, so would it even make sense for him to be traded? What about the Cavaliers’ core four, who just won a first round playoff series for the first time without LeBron James since before the turn of the century?

Looking at both teams’ situations and the involved players’ performances, here’s why Ingram is the best fit for the Cavaliers.

Ingram isn’t Being Optimized in New Orleans

Despite Ingram’s solid production, his numbers indicate he could be playing better

Ingram has already established himself as a player with loads of potential, evidenced by his draft position (second overall in 2016), and him being awarded the George Mikan trophy for Most Improved Player for the 2019-20 season. Across his career, he’s averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Since being traded to New Orleans as a part of the deal that saw Anthony Davis moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram has averaged 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. A marked improvement in the basic areas, but it’s even more impressive when looking at his true shooting percentage.

Ingram’s True Shooting Percentage Season Ingram's TS% Average NBA TS% 2016-17 47.4 55.2 2017-18 53.6 55.6 2018-19 55.5 56.0 2019-20 58.7 56.5 2020-21 58.4 57.2 2021-22 55.4 56.6 2022-23 58.2 58.1 2023-24 57.8 58.0

Not only has he managed to raise his true shooting percentage across his career, but he’s also worked to bring it from well below league average (in his rookie season) to above the league average in multiple seasons. He’s also done this while going from being a sub-10 points per game player to a consistent 20 plus points per game scorer.

Ingram Points Per Game Season PPG 2016-17 9.4 2017-18 16.1 2018-19 18.3 2019-20 23.8 2020-21 23.8 2021-22 22.7 2022-23 24.7 2023-24 20.8

Although he has become a much better scorer over his career, his scoring progression has largely stagnated in the last few seasons. This could be because he’s entering his prime at 26 years old, as players typically see their best play between the ages of 27 and 29, or it could be the situation he’s in.

Playing in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson has certainly been a better situation for Ingram than playing in Los Angeles with James was. However, when comparing his play with and without Williamson on the court, it seems being a Pelican may not be ideal for Ingram.

Ingram and Williamson as Pelicans Situation PPG RPG APG FG% Ingram with Williamson 22.0 5.0 4.9 47.4 Ingram without Williamson 24.2 5.9 5.5 47.1 Williamson with Ingram 24.2 6.5 3.9 59.9 Williamson without Ingram 26.8 6.7 5.3 56.6

Ingram being a Pelican may not even be the best for the Pelicans, as their franchise cornerstone plays better without him. Maximizing Williamson’s potential is vital for New Orleans' success, as players of his caliber are few and far between in any given generation.

The Pelicans, similar to the Cavaliers, are primed for big changes this offseason, coming off of multiple underwhelming seasons by their primary players. The solution may, in fact, be one that’s mutually beneficial for these teams.

Cleveland’s Duos Have Been Disappointing

Between their core four, it seems a shakeup could be necessary

Although the combinations of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell manning the backcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen protecting the paint seemed extremely promising, and did actually garner a lot of good basketball, they haven’t seen the level of success that the organization would have hoped for. Because of this, Garland and Allen have emerged as the names most likely to be traded out of Cleveland’s camp.

It looks like this may even be a benefit to all parties involved, as it doesn’t seem like these pairings are ideal for any of these four guys. First looking at Mitchell and Garland, they each play almost universally better when they’re not sharing the court.

Mitchell and Garland As Cavaliers Situation PPG RPG APG FG% Mitchell with Garland 26.5 4.5 4.6 47.1 Mitchell without Garland 30.8 5.1 7.1 48.4 Garland with Mitchell 19.4 2.5 7.1 45.9 Garland without Mitchell 21.8 3.1 7.6 44.6

Mitchell, not only playing better on his own, is a 30 point scorer without Garland. Garland, too, is significantly better without Mitchell, suggesting that being included in a trade may not be negative for anyone.

Now focusing on the pairing of Mobley and Allen, the Cavaliers again have two players who perform better without the other. They both score more, grab more rebounds and make more assists, but Mobley’s field goal percentage also increases without Allen.

Mobley and Allen as Cavaliers Situation PPG RPG APG FG% Mobley with Allen 15.5 8.7 2.8 54.3 Mobley without Allen 16.3 9.6 2.9 54.7 Allen with Mobley 15.4 10.0 1.9 65.9 Allen without Mobley 16.8 11.7 3.0 61.2

Considering the Cavaliers are committed to the best player in each pairing (Mitchell and Mobley), it’s safe to assume that one of either Garland or Allen will be included in a trade if they do indeed decide to go for a new look this offseason.

Luckily for Cleveland, whoever they decide to include (or whoever draws more attention from the other team in negotiations), they’re able to move on from either of these players, knowing it’s putting both the player being traded and the player being kept in the best position possible to play their best basketball.

Now that it’s established that both the Pelicans and Cavaliers could benefit from breaking up their core players, would Ingram even make sense on Cleveland’s roster?

Ingram is a Better Producer Than the Cavaliers Current Forwards

Although Strus was an effective pickup, Ingram could provide even more

The biggest off-season acquisition for the Cavaliers going into this season was the signing of Max Strus fresh off his stint with the Miami Heat. Strus was brought on to fill the position with the starting three-spot and did so with enough juice to get them further in the playoffs than they had in the previous season.

Strus had many memorable moments in his first season as a Cavalier, including a record-setting debut (most threes for a player in their debut with a new team) and a record-setting buzzer beater (second-furthest game winning buzzer beater), and also showed a great deal of versatility in the different positions he played over the season. However, that doesn’t exactly mean his play was outstanding, as it was largely inconsistent.

While Strus’s scoring has improved by almost 10 points per game over his career, his field goal percentage has mostly decreased. And, while field goal percentage isn’t the ultimate indicator of a player’s shooting ability, his true shooting percentage has also decreased over his career.

When comparing it to both the league's average true shooting percentage and Ingram’s, Strus’s inconsistent output is really brought into light.

True Shooting Percentage Comparison Season Strus TS% Average NBA TS% Ingram TS% 2019-20 72.7 56.5 58.7 2020-21 59.7 57.2 58.4 2021-22 61.4 56.6 55.4 2022-23 55.7 58.1 58.2 2023-24 55.3 58.0 57.8

By sending Garland and Allen to New Orleans, in exchange for Ingram, they could not only bring the best out of their best players, but add a player to their roster who can provide much more (with more consistency) than their current starting small forward in Strus. And with the Pelicans in an extremely similar situation, it may just be the perfect move for both teams.