Fluminense's narrow 1-0 victory against Palmeiras on Sunday ensured that Thiago Silva and co. survived relegation on the final day of the Brazilian Serie A campaign. A first-half goal from Kevin Serma proved the difference as the 14th-placed side managed to hold on to their one-goal advantage despite having a second goal disallowed by VAR.

After scenes of jubilation at full-time - and long after his teammates had left the pitch - former PSG and Chelsea icon Silva could be seen walked the length of the pitch on his knees. From Leighton Baines' shoelace strategy to Johan Cruyff's stomach slap and Adrian Mutu's horticultural habits, the football world has never been short of peculiar rituals.

However, this isn't one that is trademarked by the 40-year-old defender. Raphinha was also spotted doing it after winning the La Liga title with Barcelona, while several other South Americans have done the same act in the past. While it may look bizarre at first glance, once learning the reason behind the unusual gesture, supporters come to realise once more that football can be more than just a game.

Silva's Knee Walk Explained

It is a South American ritual related to religion and gratitude

In 2020, during his time with PSG, Silva promised that he would return one day: “Fluminense have always opened their arms to me in the toughest moments of my life. I can't be thankful enough for that. I don't know when, but I want to go back and wear the shirt again.”

An emotional post-match interview on Sunday afternoon vindicated that the Rio-born general had delivered on his promise. "Look, it's been a very difficult six months," he said, as per Brazilian outlet Globo. "And today we've lifted a big weight off our shoulders. I said that, in the match against Cuiaba, we only depended on ourselves. If we play with our fighting spirit, with possession of the ball to play, which we know how to do, it'll be a little easier for everyone."

"Fear is part of our lives, fear is constant, but I think our courage has to be greater than our fear, and I think we have to glorify the name of God, because it was a very complicated year, six very difficult months for me, but now I understand the mission I had to come here... It was my choice. I don't regret anything I've done to this day."

As reported by ITV following Leeds’ match against Brentford when Raphinha did the same gesture in 2022, the action to crawl across the pitch on your knees is a ritual in South America which pays thanks to God for “granting a wish.” And so, Silva - after helping his boyhood club fight against the tides of relegation - chose the opportune moment to show his gratitude.