Highlights An Olympic athlete has been after sneaking out of the Village to sample the Parisian nightlife with her boyfriend.

Ana Carolina Vieira was banished after meeting up with her partner on the 26th of July.

The Brazilian has since taken to social media and has denied any wrongdoing.

An Olympic athlete has been banished from the Games after sneaking out of the Village to sample the Parisian nightlife with her boyfriend. Brazil's Ana Carolina Vieira was sent packing after being caught breaking the rules.

The swimmer hit the city centre without authorisation along with her boyfriend, fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos. It came after her country crashed out of the 4X100m freestyle relay at the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old snuck out of the Village to meet up with Santos on the 26th of July.

According to Brazilian media, when pulled up about the incident by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (BOC), Vieira abused them and was then booked on a flight back home.

The governing body described her reaction as 'disrespectful and aggressively challenge(ing)'. Vieira's partner - who was eliminated in the heats of the men's 4x100 freestyle - was also disciplined, but reportedly apologised for the rule break.

Vieira began her swimming journey in open water sports before later mastering the pool. In 2018, she won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Three years ago, she was part of the quartet in Tokyo.

The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports's Statement

The governing body were quick to react

An official statement read: "The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), the COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorization last Friday.

"In addition to this fact, the athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee.

"Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately."

Following the statement, Brazil's swim team leader Gustavo Otsuka had his say on the matter. Speaking to Reuters via Mail Online: "We’re not here playing or taking a vacation.

"We’re here working for Brazil, for the 200 million taxpayers who are working for us. We can’t play around here. She took a completely inappropriate position to make her point, her dismay, about the formation of the relay."

Vieira has Denied Any Wrongdoing on Social Media

She also filed a complaint of harassment with the COB

In light of the recent incident, Vieira shared a video on social media and denied any wrongdoing as well as alleging she filed a complaint of harassment with the COB she claims was ignored.

The Brazilian also claims she left the athlete’s village without getting the chance to gather her personal belongings, travelling to Portugal before heading back to Sao Paulo.

“I left there and left my materials, I didn’t know what to do," Vieira said. "My things are there [in the Olympic Village], I went to the airport in shorts. I had to open my suitcase at the airport. I’m in Portugal, I’m going to Recife and then to São Paulo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Olympic Village at Paris 2024 is a brand new facility which reportedly cost $1.6 billion.

"I am helpless, I have had no access to anything, I have not been able to speak to anyone. They told me to contact the COB channels. But how am I going to get in touch? I have already filed a complaint of harassment and nothing has been resolved, harassment within the team.

She continued: "I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are. I hope to be able to defend Brazilian women’s swimming with great pride. I ask for patience, thank you."

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the COB is now investigating the existence of the complaint of harassment made by the swimmer.