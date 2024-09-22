Key Takeaways Rachaad White was a great fantasy asset last year despite being inefficient, finishing as RB4 overall.

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been looking for more explosive play from his running backs.

Bucky Irving's strong performance makes him a strong contender for the starting RB role in Tampa Bay.

Rachaad White was handed the RB1 role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' backfield once Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette vacated South Beach. He proceeded to finish as the RB4 overall for the season in 2023 (267.9 PPR fantasy points), ending the year with 1,539 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on a whopping 336 touches.

However, he was unbelievably inefficient, finishing well below four yards per rush and earning something of a status as a "volume merchant".

Rachaad White, 2023 Efficiency Rankings Metric Value Rank Among RBs Yards Per Carry 3.64 40th Yards After Contact Per Attempt 2.24 45th Missed Tackles Forced Per Attempt 0.14 42nd Explosive Rush Rate 2.2 40th Rankings among running backs with min. 100 carries in 2023 (49 RBs)

Still, his production and role in the Tampa Bay offense were so impressive last year that fantasy managers elected to make White an early fourth-round pick on average in drafts this summer, as White had an ADP of 33 overall (14th among running backs), according to FantasyPros.

White has been far less impressive this season, as he's averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry (66 yards on 31 rushes). In the team's stunning loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, White finished with just six carries for 17 yards, though he did add five receptions for 18 yards.

Luckily, the Buccaneers drafted a contingency plan in the backfield, selecting Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft . The Oregon alum has been far more explosive than White this year, and he could be in position to take over the starting gig sooner rather than later.

Irving Has Monster PPR Potential

The running back caught 87 passes over his final two seasons in college

© Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

In his two years at Oregon, Irving ran for back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, averaging over 6.0 yards per carry in both 2022 and 2023.

However, his most tantalizing contributions came through the air, as he finished his collegiate career with 95 receptions and 785 receiving yards in 39 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Irving had the most receptions of any FBS running back in 2023, tallying 56 catches last season.

By halftime of their Week 3 game against the Broncos, White had earned 66 yards on 31 carries (2.1 yards per carry) while Irving had accrued 133 yards on just 20 carries (6.7 YPC). There's no denying which of the backs is more explosive, and at this point, it feels like Irving has earned more work than his backfield counterpart.

Of course, White is a trusted back in Tampa Bay, and he won't be completely relegated to the bench. That could lead to the dreaded "running back by committee", which is not where you want a top priority waiver claim to exist.

However, White produced his brilliant season under Dave Canales, who is now the head coach for the floundering Carolina Panthers . Offensive coordinator Liam Coen has no such loyalty to the running back, and the team evidently needs to do some self-reflecting after putting up just seven points against the Broncos.

Irving ended up out-carrying White 9-6 in the team's Week 3 game, and he out-gained the nominal starter 70-17. He's gained 154 yards on just 25 rushes. And after catching just two passes in the first two weeks of the season, he had three receptions against Denver.

As he continues to draw a larger and larger share of the offense's snaps, Irving will become a household name and a fixture on fantasy teams. Currently, he's rostered in less than 40% of Yahoo leagues and less than 20% of ESPN leagues. If he's available on waivers this week, fantasy managers would be wise to submit a claim or high FAAB bid for the running back.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.