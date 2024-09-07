At one point, Jesse Marsch was seen as the obvious choice for USMNT manager.

The former NY Red Bulls head coach was on the rise at the club level with his career path taking him to higher profile jobs at every step. After a successful stint at Austria's RB Salzburg , Marsch took charge of Leeds United in the English Premier League. His tenure with Leeds lasted just 37 matches, sacked under a year into the job with the club relegated to the second tier at the end of the season.

Despite a disappointing end to his time in England, it was a significant achievement in a league where American coaches are rarely given a chance. With Marsch out of a job in early 2023 and the USMNT looking for a coach after the 2022 World Cup, it seemed like a match made in heaven, especially factoring in Marsch's past as an assistant coach with the senior U.S. program.

The interest was real. Marsch reportedly interviewed for the USMNT job while the federation was searching for candidates for the open position. The vacancy was created when former coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired after the World Cup in December 2022. After the surfacing of a domestic violence incident that occurred during Berhalter's college days, it wasn't a sure thing that he would be re-hired despite leading the USA to the Round of 16 in Qatar. When he was cleared in March 2023 and back under consideration for the job, he got it in June 2023.

It's unclear how close Marsch came to landing the post, but what's clear is that he had his frustrations with the process, and didn't mince words in public interviews about the topic.

"My respect for U.S. Soccer is big, but I went through a process with them, right?" he told CBS Sports Golazo in May. "I'm not going to go into it, but I wasn't treated very well in the process. And so whatever, man, that's in the past now. And now I'm fully focused. The minute it was done, I was like, okay, I'm moving forward, and I'm going to figure out what's right for me."

A year later, in May 2024, Marsch was hired as the coach of the Canadian national team, which was coming off playing in its first World Cup since 1986. He led them to the 2024 Copa América semifinals in just his first seven matches in charge and he only missed out on a third-place finish after losing a penalty-kick shootout to Uruguay.

Meanwhile, the USA under Berhalter failed to get out of their Copa América group and Berhalter was fired in July 2024. That gave rise to a new coaching search, with former Premier League manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly emerging as the next head coach of the USMNT.

Marsch didn't pull any punches after Berhalter was fired either. In the buildup to Canada's Copa América semifinal against Uruguay, he reiterated his frustrations with U.S. Soccer's hiring process, saying, "I'm not leaving this job [with Canada]. I have no interest in the U.S. job. Unless there's a big shift in the organization [U.S. Soccer], I don't think that I'll ever have interest."

Whatever happened during the interview process, Marsch was left with a sour taste, and unless there's a future change at sporting director — Welshman Matt Crocker was appointed in April 2023 and has led the last two coaching searches — it's hard to envision Marsch wearing the U.S. crest as a coach.

Based on his instant success with Canada, it remains to be seen whether U.S. Soccer may have passed up on their best option. After all, there is no guarantee that Pochettino's success at the club level will translate to national teams, especially with the USMNT representing his first such experience.

Jesse Marsch Tactics and Playing Style

The former Red Bull head coach unsurprisingly implements a high-pressing, direct approach.

Throughout his coaching career, Marsch's teams have pressed aggressively. That shouldn't be a surprise for a coach who has spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family of clubs, but his approach is fundamentally based on staying compact and quickly winning back possession close to the opponent's goal.

Whether it's based out of a 4-2-2-2 formation or the 4-2-3-1 he's used more recently with Canada, Marsch's teams try to keep the field compact both vertically and horizontally, denying space to opponents and keeping plenty of bodies around the ball at all times, leading to a numerical advantage whenever possession is won back.

With the ball, his teams tend to be direct, looking to play forward as quickly and efficiently as possible before the opponent has time to get organized.

Jesse Marsch salary

Owners of three Canadian MLS clubs have pitched in to supplement his wages

Canada went big to bring Marsch in as their head coach. Instead of the federation solely paying the cost, the owners of the three Canadian MLS clubs (Toronto FC, CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps) have all joined forces to help cover his salary. In fact, Canada changed Marsch's official title to reflect this: MLS Canada Men’s National Team Head Coach.

"Joey [Saputo, CF Montreal owner] and I had a really nice talk [on a visit to Bologna] and talked about our time in Montreal [Marsch coached there in 2011-2012]. It was really cathartic. He was apologetic. I was as well.

"Joey and I came together at that time, and he's been one of my biggest supporters in this process along with Greg Kerfoot [Vancouver owner] and MLSE [Toronto FC owner]. It's nice to see, because when I left [Montreal] there was so much competitive energy between the three MLS clubs in Canada. Now they've really come together to support my appointment and, along with that, we're working with the Canadian Premier League and a lot of the people and teams there because there's work to be done with the domestic league."

Marsch has emphatically denied any whispers that these MLS owners will have any say in player selection or other operations of the national team. It's certainly unusual, but it appears that the federation enlisted the help to take a big swing for a program on the rise before the 2026 World Cup comes to their shores.