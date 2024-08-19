There are serious concerns that the Canadian Grand Prix could be axed as Formula 1 bosses consider handing races to a trio of new countries.

Per BBC Sport's Andrew Benson, the FIA are actively in discussions to add several more countries to the F1 calendar over the next few years and the Canadian Grand Prix, which has been held annually in Montreal since 1978, is believed to be one of the races that is in jeopardy of disappearing from the schedule.

A stop in Canada has been a part of the Formula 1 World Championship almost every year since 1967, excluding 1975, 1984, and 2009. The races in 2020 and 2021 were also taken off the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but following the cancelation, the FIA extended the contract to hold the race in Montreal into the 2031 season. However, that agreement could be on the verge of being cut short.

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix was 'A Logistical Mess'

Standards are said to have slipped in Montreal

"Canada is under serious threat even for next year because the organisation is considered to have fallen below standards in recent years, and Montreal is under pressure to improve that," said Benson of the future of the race.

While the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has long been a favourite among both drivers and fans, it has come under increased scrutiny over recent years due to access issues, infrastructure problems, safety concerns and poor planning.

Following the 2024 race in June, Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle branded the weekend a 'logistical mess'.

"I've been visiting the Canadian GP in Montreal since 1984, and this year was undoubtedly the least enjoyable in terms of the venue. The popularity and scale of today's F1 has outgrown the facilities, and the rain turning accesses into mud didn't help. The police and security appeared increasingly aggressive and unhelpful to boot, it was a logistical mess."

Per SI.com, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was forced to issue an apology to team principals after the weekend was marred by a series of transportation and infrastructural issues.

If the Canadian Grand Prix is ousted, then Benson believes that Thailand and South Korea are "under serious consideration" to host a race. South Korea was previously on the calendar from 2010 until 2013, and was due to take place in 2015 before it was eventually removed by the FIA because organisers did not wish to fund it.

Related Why F1 Drivers Have Been Told to Stop Swearing Over the Radio Drivers are currently not fined for foul language used on the team radio as long as it's not too offensive.

Meanwhile, although Thailand has never hosted a race, they do have an F1 driver on the grid in Alex Albon. The 28-year-old has a Thai mother and chose to represent the nation, despite being born in London.

Domenicali also recently revealed that the FIA held talks with Rwandan officials at the Monaco Grand Prix, and that they have put forward a proposal to host a Grand Prix.

"They are serious. They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track. We want to go to Africa, but we need to have the right investment and the right strategic plan."