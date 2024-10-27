Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that his altercation with the Barcelona bench after his team conceded the fourth goal was directed at one of Hansi Flick’s backroom staff, not the manager himself. Real Madrid suffered a hammer blow on Saturday night, falling 4-0 to La Blaugranas at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A quick-fire brace from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal's first El Clasico goal, and a late lob from Raphinha sealed Real Madrid’s crushing defeat. The disheartening loss also ended the reigning European and La Liga champions' 42-match unbeaten run, dating back to September 2023, leaving them just one game short of Barcelona's all-time record.

Despite the lopsided scoreline - as well as Madrid fans' belief that one player was at fault - Ancelotti dismissed claims that his tactics were lacking, asserting that their first-half performance was competitive. He also chose not to dwell on the final score, preferring instead to focus on the quality of the team’s overall performance. And while his conflict with the opposition dugout got everyone online talking about a so-called meltdown, the 65-year-old quickly squashed that narrative.

What Carlo Ancelotti Has Said

His problems lied with Barcelona assistant manager Marcus Sorg

Initially, the footage appears as though Ancelotti has a problem with his opposite number, Flick, who has guided Barcelona to a six-point lead at the top of La Liga after just 10 games. But, instead, the Spaniard's war of words appeared to be aimed towards the assistant manager, Marcus Sorg, the Madrid boss confirmed to Sky Sports. He said:

"When they scored their fourth goal, their assistant manager - not [Hansi] Flick - was not a gentleman, the way they celebrated right in front of our bench. So I told Flick and he agreed with me."

“I do not regret my game plan," said Ancelotti in the same post-match press conference. "I have been in football 48 years, so I'm not wrong when I tell you that the first-half was good. It's different from the loss against Lille. We were very bad that day. We competed today."

Ancelotti acknowledged that Real Madrid was lacking in "intensity" following their 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League, which marked their first defeat of the season. “We have to learn from this. Self-criticism is fundamental. But we don't throw everything in the bin,” Ancelotti continued. “Last time we lost 4-0 to Barcelona, we won La Liga and the Champions League. We fight on.”