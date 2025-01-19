Manchester United fell to their 10th Premier League defeat of the season as Brighton left Old Trafford with all three points. Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georiginio Rutter fired the visitors to a 3-1 win after some huge errors by the men in red.

Andre Onana had a particularly difficult afternoon against the Seagulls, with many United supporters calling for the Cameroon international to be replaced after gifting the away team two second-half goals. The score was level at half-time before the shot-stopper's errors.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty cancelled out Minteh's fifth-minute opener. Carlos Baleba brought down Joshua Zirkzee inside the penalty area just as the Dutchman was about to pull the trigger, prompting fans to question the decision not to send the Brighton midfielder off.

Carlos Baleba Escapes Old Trafford Red Card

Man Utd supporters are convinced he should have seen red

While the hosts were shown a spot-kick, the 21-year-old was only shown a yellow card. This left some baffled, as the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in previous years would see Baleba sent off immediately. One disgruntled fan posted a video of the incident, saying:

"The more I watch this, how is that not a red card? Baleba denies a clear goalscoring opportunity on Joshua Zirkzee & the foul is ridiculous. He should be sent off."

However, those who had been expecting a different colour of card for the offence will have been left disappointed. The rules in the 2024/25 season state that a deliberate handball or foul that prevents a clear goalscoring opportunity will result in a red card for the offending player (per The Sun).

Where Baleba escaped this punishment is that the referee believed there was an attempt to play the ball rather than take the opposing player down. An accidental collision or handball inside the penalty area is a bookable offence in the rule book.

Therefore, the referee was well within his rights to only brandish a yellow card on this occasion, as he felt a genuine attempt to get the ball was made by Baleba. Regardless, Ruben Amorim's men failed to capitalise on the way back into the match and slipped to defeat.