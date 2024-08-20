Highlights The Cowboys are facing future payroll issues as their stars warrant new contracts.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a wealthy man. He has the financial clout to pay any player just about as much as he deems they're worth.

The NFL salary cap, however, is not terribly forgiving. So, while CeeDee Lamb is without question one of the best wide receivers in the league and very likely deserves the $30 million-plus he's reportedly asking for, the Cowboys are in a precarious payroll predicament.

Lamb is in the final year of his rookie contract (after Dallas picked up his fifth year option for 2024) and he is definitely not the only one. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of his contract. Guard Zack Martin , defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and even punter Bryan Anger are on the list of nearly two dozen impending free agents.

Oh, and impact edge rusher Micah Parsons is up for free agency just a year later. So, yeah, the Cowboys roster is very likely going to look much, much different next year, because they cannot mathematically fit all these guys under the cap.

Dallas Needs to Get Cheaper

There is one position in particular that could be the biggest money saver

Prescott is an extremely talented quarterback. Teams can win a lot of games with him. Dallas has won a lot of games with him.

But, they haven't won a lot of big games with him, and that's what makes his situation so intriguing. Quarterback salaries are wild. Prescott can easily go to Jones and say, " Trevor Lawrence got $55 million a year, my resume is better, I want $60 million" and be perfectly justified in his argument.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott has thrown 202 TD passes since entering the league; only five other QBs have thrown for more scores over that span.

The problem is, even with the league salary caps increasing year over year, no team can pay a quarterback $60 million, a wide receiver $35 million, and an edge rusher (Parsons) $25-$30 million and still have enough room under the cap to field a competitive team.

Dallas needs to get cheaper somewhere. The largest savings would come at quarterback. Where might they find someone substantially less expensive without sacrificing the quality of the most important position on the field? The NFL Draft, and that's where the Patriots enter the chat.

Patriots Should Be Open for Business

New England will likely have the #1 overall pick and tons of holes to fill

New England Patriots is not going to be a good football team this year.

The Pats traded their best pass rusher to the Atlanta Falcons and have arguably the worst roster in the entire league. They play in a division where they'll get six games against Josh Allen , Tua Tagovailoa , and Aaron Rodgers . It would be a minor miracle if rookie head coach Jerod Mayo is able to keep this club from having the worst record in the league.

Assuming that does not happen, which is probably a fairly safe gamble, New England will have the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Typically, if there's a QB worthy of going 1-1 then that guy is the first one off the board and NFL Draft evaluators are already buzzing about a Bulldog.

Carson Beck Earning Comparisons to a Manning

Georgia QB is the way-too-early favorite to be the #1 overall pick

Next year there's already a groundswell of support for Georgia QB Carson Beck to hear his name called first on draft day.

NFL talent evaluator Daniel Jeremiah did a deep dive on Beck, comparing him at UGA to what Eli Manning looked like at Ole Miss before becoming the top pick in 2004. Jeremiah is as well-regarded as they come after his many years as a talent evaluator. He is one of the most measured, thoughtful scouting minds in the media industry, so if he says he sees Eli in this kid, it's not hyperbole.

No. 1 overall picks are incredibly valuable. Why would the Patriots consider moving it when they can have literally any player they want from the entire draft class? Easy. Teams overpay for quarterbacks and the Pats don't need one at the moment.

Drake Maye Will Get His Chance in Foxboro

New England's 1st round pick has a lot to learn before taking the starting role

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pats selected QB Drake Maye with the third overall pick. Judging by the way they've slowly eased him into preseason game action, it looks like they are playing the long game with Maye, giving him plenty of time to learn and develop before handing him the keys to the offense.

Given how many players they need to assemble a competitive roster, the Patriots would be remiss if they did not consider trading the pick to a QB-needy team, which brings us to the point of this piece and a bold prediction.

The Cowboys will let Prescott walk after this season and send head coach Mike McCarthy (another guy in the last year of his deal) out the door with him. Prescott will get paid handsomely elsewhere on the free agent market and Dallas will send a king's ransom of draft picks to New England to move up and take Beck 1st overall.

Beck will come in on a rookie deal, allowing the Cowboys to hang on to several of their other stars. They'll hire a new head coach with a penchant for developing passers and be in better shape than they've been since Jimmy Johnson and Troy Aikman were winning titles in Big D.

