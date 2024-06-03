Highlights Justin Jefferson signs a record-setting extension, becoming highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Jefferson's contract sets a precedent for future wide receiver extensions.

CeeDee Lamb's talks with the Cowboys are expected to speed up following news of Jefferson's deal.

After months of uncertainty as to whether the Minnesota Vikings would be able to pull off an extension with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a deal was finally struck on Monday.

Jefferson and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million deal that includes $110 million in guarantees, including over $88 million guaranteed at signing. His $35 million AAV, total guarantees, and guarantees at signing all set new NFL records for non-QBs.

Jefferson’s news now puts into full gear how other elite wide receiver extensions are going to look in the future. Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of those players who could be seeing an extension sooner rather than later.

Josina Anderson reported Monday morning that talks between the Cowboys and Lamb are expected to "speed up" after the Jefferson news.

Before Jefferson signed, it was San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa who previously held that title at $34 million per year. For wideouts, the previous high was A.J. Brown's recently signed three-year extension, which pays him $32 million a year.

Why CeeDee Lamb Deserves Jefferson Money

Lamb's career path has been similar to Jefferson's

When comparing the careers of Lamb and Jefferson, you'll find a lot of commonalities. Their stats are similar and the accolades they have achieved in just four years match closely too.

Both players were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with Lamb going 17th overall to the Cowboys and Jefferson going five picks later to the Vikings at number 22 overall.

Both have led the league in receptions, with Jefferson leading in 2022 with 128 and Lamb leading last season with 135. They also have been named to the Pro Bowl three times and were named First-Team All-Pro once so far in their young careers.

Jefferson had the upper hand in his rookie season compared to Lamb, as Jefferson made the Pro Bowl and beat Lamb in receiving yards with 1,400 to Lamb’s 935. That dominance would continue as Jefferson topped Lamb in receptions and yards in the first three seasons, with the Vikings wideout also setting NFL records for most yards through a receiver's first two, first three, and first four campaigns.

Last year, Lamb bested his draft classmate, as he had more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than Jefferson did. However, a major caveat here is that Jefferson was injured and missed eight games.

CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson's Career Stats Comparison Category Jefferson Lamb Games 60 66 Receptions 392 395 Yards 5,899 5,145 TD 30 32 Yards/Reception 15.0 13.0 1st Downs 264 247 100-Yard Games 29 18 Catch % 68.1 69.5 Success Rate 58.5 56.7 YAC 1,819 1,918 Broken Tackles 22 36 Drop % 2.6 4.9 Passer Rating/Targeted 108.7 107.0 Yards/Game 98.3 78.0

The comparisons between the two wide receivers are unavoidable as they have dominated the NFL over the last four years. The numbers show that the Cowboys would be wise to bring Lamb back on a similar deal, as he seems to be hitting his stride as a superstar pro.

Lamb's stats have improved each year in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, with 2023 being his strongest season yet, finishing third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

One aspect Lamb has over Jefferson is durability. The most games Lamb has missed in a season is two. In total, Lamb has missed just six games in his career, while Jefferson has missed 12.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb hauled 11 or more receptions in a whopping 7 games in 2023, which set a new NFL record.

In 2022, Lamb contributed 34.7% of the team's receiving yards, with 1,359, nearly 1,000 more than the next best receiver, who wasn't even a receiver, but tight end Dalton Schultz, who had 577 yards. Last year, he was even more productive, with 37.5% of the receiving yards coming from Lamb's 1,749 mark.

Lamb Will Match Or Exceed Jefferson's Contract

3 record-setting WR contracts have been agreed this offseason, why not a 4th? (Or 5th)

As the Cowboys look into the future, Lamb is a critical piece to the puzzle in terms of getting this franchise back to the Super Bowl after almost three decades. He, QB Dak Prescott, and edge rusher Micah Parsons are the last Cowboys stars in need of new contracts, which could put a monkey wrench in any plans of making Lamb the highest-paid WR of all-time.

Lamb has two more years on his current contract with a 2024 cap hit of $4,457,731. The Cowboys picked up his 2025 option in April that will pay him just south of $18 million next season.

Dallas can’t afford to lose a playmaker like Lamb when he has been the main target for Prescott over the last three years. An extension is necessary and must be done to ensure the Cowboys are still playoff-bound for years to come.

The one question is whether Lamb should be paid the same as Jefferson. The numbers, the accolades, and the achievements show that while Jefferson might have the better career so far, Lamb has been one of the top five wide receivers in the league and has improved in each of his four professional seasons.

Lamb should have a hefty payday soon with numbers that should come near or match what Jefferson got: Jefferson's deal was the third one to set a new benchmark for WRs in terms of AAV.

Amon-Ra St. Brown set a new record in April with a deal paying him just over $30 million per year, but he was eclipsed by Brown the very next day. Brown, in turn, was surpassed by Jefferson, who is likely to be exceeded in turn by either Lamb, or Ja'Marr Chase, or both.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.