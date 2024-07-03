Highlights After winning the 2024 NBA Championship and re-signing their core group, the Boston Celtics seem fit to make another deep playoff run to the NBA Finals.

Though Boston was the NBA's best team in the 2023-24 season, several free agency decisions by star players and the improvement of rivals across the Eastern Conference will provide more difficult challenges for the Celtics to overcome.

With the Philadelphia 76ers making major acquisitions and the Orlando Magic quickly rising as one of the best young teams in the entire league, trouble may be ahead for the Celtics in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Boston Celtics were far and away the best team in the NBA in 2023-24. They won a league-best 64 games during the regular season and demolished the Eastern Conference in the postseason on their way to raising banner No. 18 after a five-game NBA Finals victory against the Dallas Mavericks .

While Boston certainly had the most well-rounded starting lineup in all of basketball with a solid bench following it each night, the team definitely caught a few breaks on its way to the 2024 NBA title.

Whether it was injured opponents or opponents that shouldn't have even made it far enough in the postseason to match up with the Celtics, the team was given a few fortunate hands.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finally delivered a championship to Boston after years of playoff failures, Jrue Holiday became an NBA champion for the second time in the 2020s, Al Horford finally captured his first title and Kristaps Porzingis became a first-time champion as well.

But the road to the 2024-25 Finals just got a lot harder for Boston. Although the Celtics' ownership has now guaranteed a total of $939 million for their starting rotation over the next handful of seasons, plenty of teams in the Eastern Conference will try to prove those salaries to be a terrible investment.

Boston Celtics Largest Contracts Player Total Amount Due J. Tatum $348,781,750 (Starting in 2025-26) J. Brown $288,260,000 J. Holiday $97,200,000 K. Porzingis $60,000,000 D. White $145,459,432 (Starting in 2025-26)

Franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers , Orlando Magic , New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks , among other top teams in the East, have reloaded and will return with a vengeance in 2025.

Now, with a target on their backs and all the pressure in the world to repeat, the Celtics' chances of winning a second straight title or even representing the East in the NBA Finals look increasingly slim.

Even after an NBA Draft and free agent class that were deemed relatively weak, the complexion of the league has changed, mostly in the Eastern Conference.

A nine-time NBA All-Star in Paul George and a two-time NBA champion in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope switched conferences to come to the East, and several important Eastern Conference superstars re-signed with their current teams on deals that will keep them legitimate threats.

Here are the teams that may keep Boston from reaching a second straight NBA Finals.

Threat No. 1 – Philadelphia 76ers

A massive free agency acquisition may lead to an inevitable postseason matchup

Other than Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors , the biggest story of the offseason so far belongs to the 76ers, who signed George, a nine-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA Team selection.

George left the Los Angeles Clippers as their all-time leader in three-pointers made (820) and one of the franchise's best players in history. He joins a Philadelphia team headlined by the 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and 23-year-old All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

In 2023, Embiid displayed his other-worldly scoring ability, putting up an incredible 33.1 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor. A year later, he increased his scoring average to 34.7, though he only played in 39 regular-season contests.

Tyrese Maxey kept the team afloat during his absence, averaging 25.9 points per game to win the 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Now, the 76ers add George, who has proven himself to be one of the most elite two-way players the league has seen in the past few decades as he's racked up four All-Defensive Team selections throughout his 14-year career to go along with a career 20.8 point-per-game average.

At his peak in 2019, while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder , he averaged 28 points and a career-high 2.2 steals. He'd finish third in MVP voting and be selected to his first All-Defensive First Team.

Paul George Career Stats Category Stat PTS 20.8 STL 1.7 EFG% 52.1 3PT% 38.5

Philadelphia will now benefit from George's amazing abilities at both ends of the floor. Even at 34 years old, George can still certainly contribute to a winning team, but health is the main factor.

A team with George, Maxey and Embiid should be competing for the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference at the minimum, especially since the Sixers also added key role players like Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon. The team also gave Maxey a five-year contract extension to hopefully keep the talented trio together for the duration of George's contract.

At the very least, this team should give the Celtics a run for their money, if health permits.

Threat No. 2 – New York Knicks

The Knicks solidified their starting lineup by adding another former Villanova star

The Knicks were decimated by injuries as their time in the 2024 NBA Playoffs ended. Their superstar guard, Jalen Brunson , suffered a wrist fracture; OG Anunoby was dealt a hamstring injury; and their star forward, Julius Randle , had been out for the season after he dislocated his shoulder in late January.

To counteract this, the Knicks did the most logical thing possible: They acquired one of the most widely recognized "iron men" in the league, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets . Not only does Bridges round out the Villanova connection on the team between Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, but he also provides incredible perimeter defense and three-point shooting to a team trying to make a run at a title.

Due to Brunson's MVP-caliber season, the success of the supporting cast in Hart and DiVincenzo and the added 3-and-D presence of Anunoby, the Knicks proved to be a dangerous team in the East even without Randle for a long stretch. Unfortunately, they lost their second-round series to the Indiana Pacers in seven games, but if the team remains healthy, New York may make a run all the way to the championship.

New York Knicks Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 112.8 OFF RTG 118.2 DEF RTG 113.4 EFG% 54.0

The Knicks foreseeably have the personnel to match the Celtics in many ways if they were to play a seven-game series against one another with fully healthy rosters, as their defensive specialists can try their best to lock down the likes of Tatum and Brown.

Since the Celtics had a rather easy path to the finals thanks to great injury luck, the Knicks could likely give Boston a wake-up call once the playoffs roll around if the most crucial players on their roster remain available to play.

Threat No. 3 – Orlando Magic

A fresh young team may outperform expectations once again in 2024-25

The Magic were one of the more fun stories in the entire NBA last season as they joined the Thunder as teams that were better than imagined prior to the beginning of the season.

Led by the young duo of the 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and 22-year-old Franz Wagner , the Magic was one of the league's most fantastic defensive teams. Thanks to the rest of their young core, including All-Defensive Second Team selection Jalen Suggs and one of the best defensive forwards in the league in Jonathan Isaac, the Magic rode defensive success all the way to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando Magic Defensive Team Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat DEF RTG 110.8 SPG 8.2 BPG 5.2

The Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round, but their heads were held high as few expected them to get their first taste of playoff basketball in 2024.

In free agency, the Magic further improved their defense while adding some desperately-needed three-point shooting in the form of Caldwell-Pope. Arguably the most impactful role player in the 2024 free agent class, Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA champion who most recently helped the Denver Nuggets win the NBA Finals in 2023.

His defense and knock-down shooting were crucial to the team's success, and now he brings his NBA Finals D.N.A. to a young and hungry team in Orlando.

Other than landing Caldwell-Pope, the team gave Isaac an extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season. With the Magic running it back with their defensive-minded team, they could be the group that puts out the fire that comes with Boston's elite offense.

When the postseason comes around, the Magic could put up a major fight against the defending champions, and they have the defensive potential to perform one of the biggest upsets in the 2025 postseason.