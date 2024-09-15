Key Takeaways Quentin Johnston led the Chargers in receiving in Week 2, with 5 catches, 51 yards, and 2 TDs against the Panthers.

Johnston was overlooked in fantasy drafts due to a rough rookie year, but he's impressed as the team's WR1 thus far in 2024.

Fantasy managers need to target Johnston on waivers this week, as his connection with Justin Herbert continues to improve.

The Los Angeles Chargers stomped the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, which was to be expected after their triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

However, for all the offseason postulating about whether the incumbent Joshua Palmer or second-round selection Ladd McConkey would be Justin Herbert 's favorite target after the offseason exodus of receiving talent in Los Angeles, it turns out another receiver may be taking charge of Greg Roman's offense.

Quentin Johnston was a first-round pick just one year ago, but he had a difficult rookie season, struggling with drops and frequent miscommunications with Herbert. He eventually fell out of favor, losing snaps and playing time even after Mike Williams was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

It turns out all Johnston needed was a new regime to help him get things turned around. After a middling Week 1 performance where he caught three passes for 38 yards, Johnston was on the receiving end of both of Herbert's touchdown passes against the Panthers.

Johnston finished the game as the Chargers' leading receiver in all categories, recording five receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Johnston to be one of the most popular waiver wire pickups this week as fantasy managers review this week's box scores.

Chargers' WR Hierarchy Sorting Itself Out

Johnston fell one yard shy of the team lead last week

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

These aren't your older brother's Los Angeles Chargers.

Last week, Herbert threw for only 144 yards on 17-of-26 passing. This week, he completed only 14 passes for 120 yards. That's a huge departure from the norm for a quarterback who averaged nearly 280 yards per game in the first four seasons of his career.

As promised, the Chargers are running the ball under Jim Harbaugh with Roman calling the plays. J.K. Dobbins has posted back-to-back 130+ yard rushing games to open this season.

Still, that doesn't negate the importance of having Herbert's favorite receiver. Johnston came with a lot of pedigree out of TCU, and with little competition presenting itself, he's taking advantage of the 150 targets that were vacated by Keenan Allen 's departure.

Chargers Offseason Offensive Losses Player Position New Team Austin Ekeler RB WAS Joshua Kelly RB NYG Gerald Everett TE CHI Keenan Allen WR CHI Mike Williams WR NYJ Jalen Guyton WR LVR

Thus far, McConkey has caught five passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. Palmer has four receptions for 34 yards. Tight ends Will Dissly (four receptions, 42 yards) and Hayden Hurst (three receptions, 38 yards) aren't performing any better. It's Johnston (8 receptions, 89 yards, two touchdowns) who is leading the receiving corps in every category.

Johnston played just 65% of offensive snaps last year, though he's over 70% through the first two games this year. He's playing primarily on the outside, which is a positive development given his lackluster run-blocking skill set (at least relative to McConkey and Palmer).

Fantasy managers might not want to blow their FAAB budget on a player who's only had one career game with more than 60 receiving yards (Week 13, 2023), but with all the injuries plaguing the league, Johnston could be a season-saving addition if he continues to accrue five-to-ten targets a game.

Anticipate needing to spend 10% or more of your remaining FAAB on waivers this week for him. If you're playing in a waiver wire only league, you'd better hope you're one of the first few teams in the order if you want to get one of the best receivers thus far in the 2024 season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.