Highlights Connor Gallagher's future at Chelsea looks uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid and a potential sale for £34 million.

Chelsea are keen to avoid letting Gallagher's contract run out, unlike Rudiger's situation, and are considering offers from abroad to avoid direct rivals.

Gallagher, with impressive Premier League stats last season, faces a career-defining decision as he considers a move to Atletico Madrid.

After emerging from Chelsea’s fabled Cobham academy, chalking up just shy of a century of appearances and donning the armband on a number of occasions, Conor Gallagher’s days at Stamford Bridge are seemingly numbered.

According to The Athletic, the 18-cap England international has always had two options: a) put pen to paper on fresh terms or b) be sold. Now, as we approach the summer transfer window deadline (30 August), the latter is the likeliest.

Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, are the leading candidate for the Epsom-born star’s services this summer with journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that the Blues have accepted an offer of £34 million.

Chelsea were more than happy to welcome – and subsequently accept – a lower offer from a club outside of England in order to avoid selling to a direct rival. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur were known to hold an interest in the midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher played the most Premier League minutes (3,137) of any Chelsea player last season.

With a series of Premier League clubs worried about complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this season, Gallagher’s sale – by virtue of him being an academy graduate – would represent pure profit.

Now banished from Chelsea’s senior proceedings, Gallagher has got an important, career-defining decision to make, especially given the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Atletico are expecting a ‘final answer’ by the end of play this weekend.

Behind Gallagher’s Inevitable Chelsea Exit

Difference in views between club and midfielder

But why are Chelsea so determined to cut ties with a boyhood fan who has given his all to the badge since emerging from the youth ranks?

Interestingly, Gallagher himself has snubbed two offers from owners Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly - once in early June and again in late July - as a move to the Spanish capital becomes even more likely.

Both deals were the same, offering Gallagher a two-year guarantee with the option of a potential third, while the Blues promised that his current weekly wage – which stands at £50,000 – would be increased exponentially.

His new wages would, according to those closer to the club who have knowledge of their pay scale, mean that he would earn similar amounts to Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Chelsea, now under the stewardship of former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, were keen to offer him a short-term deal. Understandably, however, the midfielder was not too eager to jump the gun given the longer deals that his engine room colleagues have been given in recent years.

Fernandez and Caicedo, who arrived in February 2023 and August 2023 respectively, signed long-term contracts as a means of amortizing the payments on a year-by-year basis.

With Maresca preparing for his first top-flight campaign at the helm of the west Londoners, the reason behind the shorter deal for Gallagher was because there are worries over how his skill set could be best used by the new custodian.

His off-the-ball exploits were underappreciated under Mauricio Pochettino last season, but amid a change in style to that of Maresca’s possession-based, ball-circulating structure, he’d merely be a squad player for the Italian.

What Chelsea are keen to avoid is a repeat of Antonio Rudiger’s situation, who moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. Allowing the hard-working midfielder to enter the final year of his contract and reach free agency next summer is not on the cards for the Blues' hierarchy, hence why Atletico's offer has been accepted.

A Deep Dive Gallagher’s Chelsea Career

Enjoyed four loan spells before senior Blues debut

Gallagher, 24, has had Chelsea coursing through his veins from young. Born in Epsom, Surrey, the midfielder was picked up by the club’s academy in the year of 2008 – but he had to wait until August 2022 to make his senior debut.

Between his graduation and breaking his duck for the senior side, the midfielder enjoyed a quartet of loan spells with Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and, most recently, Crystal Palace. It was at the latter when the Englishman earned his first appearances in England’s top division. However, in terms of his time at Stamford Bridge, one of his most notable seasons in the dark blue of Chelsea came in 2023/24.

Gallagher's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Overall rating 7.13 2nd

In between his temporary spells away from the west of the English capital, Gallagher would ply his trade for Chelsea’s youth teams – the Under-21s and Under-23s, in particular – as he looked to impress the likes of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Thomas Tuchel.

Incredibly, despite Boehly and Co forking out eye-watering sums of money on both Fernandez and Caicedo in recent years, the consensus among Stamford Bridge circles was that the man in question was their standout performer in the middle of the park last term.