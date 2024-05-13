Highlights Chelsea have attempted to sell Cobham training ground to comply with Premier League rules, raising concerns over its legality and valuation, per reports.

Financial expert Stefan Borson suggests the intra-group sale could be a loophole but he questioned whether the sale was approved by the league's chiefs.

The previous sale of hotels to Boehly-led entity raised eyebrows, but Chelsea insists all deals are within league rules.

Chelsea have attempted to sell their training ground, Cobham, to themselves in order to help comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, a former Manchester City football finance advisor, Stefan Borson, has suggested.

The Premier League outfit have found themselves subject to heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after racking up an operating loss of £249 million. Their shocking deficit exceeded that of Leicester City, whose loss of £152 million is now considered less significant after Chelsea’s revelation.

Now, by way out outweighing that loss, the west London-based outfit – valued at a hefty £1.1 billion – have made another attempt to comply with the runs set in stone by Premier League chiefs, which comes as a surprise after David Ornstein's admission of Chelsea's confidence over complying with PSR regulations.

Chelsea Exploits Cobham Loophole

Four concerns have been raised

Formerly of Manchester City, football finance expert Borson has revealed that Chelsea’s intra-group sale of Cobham could be the latest loophole they have exploited to adhere to the rules.

On Sunday, David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that Chelsea are ‘confident’ that any further sales – before the June 30 deadline – are simply not necessary, though he did suggest that the Blues will need to sanction sales to adhere to next season’s rules. That cut-off, however, will be next summer – which then led to Borson querying whether the potential intra-group sale of Chelsea’s fabled training ground, Cobham, was linked.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Borson shared an application enquiry made by the club. In his post, he insisted that Chelsea’s lawyers applied to ‘register the dealing’ in early February 2024, which was after the winter transfer window had slammed firmly shut.

“Is this why Chelsea have told [David] Ornstein they no longer need to sell before 30 June 2024? Chelsea have now attempted to sell (or have actually sold) their Cobham Training Ground to themselves (ie intra-group)”.

From Borson’s point of view, this has raised four main concerns, including whether it had been approved by the Premier League and whether there ‘really was over £100m-£150m FMV profit to be had’.

As well as this, he questioned whether Cobham was ‘validly held’ on the basis that Chelsea Training Ground Limited dissolved back in 2015, giving rise to a potential bona vacantia issue, while Borson also doubted whether other in-house sales have been completed.

Chelsea Sold Two Hotels to Boehly-Owned Company

Club recoup £76.5m from £89.9m pre-tax loss

In the lead-up to the impending summer transfer window, this is not the first incident, involving Chelsea, of financial loopholes being exploited. In April of this year, the Blues sold two hotels to a sister company called BlueCo – a Todd Boehly and Clearlake-led consortium – in order to ease their financial troubles ahead of the summer transfer window. Rivals clubs were left perplexed by its legality.

Figures within the capital club insisted that all dealings were in line with the Premier League’s rules and the idea of selling the duo of hotels – both on the Stamford Bridge site – to another company they own was run by competitors beforehand. In the wake of their pre-tax loss of £89.9 million, the sale of the Millenium and Copthorne hotels raised a whopping £76.5 million for the club, thus helping them comply with PSR rules.