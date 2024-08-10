Highlights Chelsea are set to add Pedro Neto and Samu Omorodion to an already large squad.

Some senior members have been 'barred' from using the first-team facilities as Todd Boehly's ruthless streak continues at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja have all been forced to train with the youth team.

Chelsea appear on the verge of increasing an already bloated squad with the impending arrivals of Pedro Neto from Wolves and Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid. This has played a part in the Blues' decision to ban three senior players from using the first-team facilities.

The trio in question are wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku, surplus to requirements forward Armando Broja and youth academy product Trevoh Chalobah. Supporters of the west London club have made their feelings known about the treatment of some of the homegrown stars at Stamford Bridge, but a change in approach doesn't look to be imminent.

Boyhood fan of the club, Conor Gallagher, was banished from the first-team dressing room previously and is now on the verge of departing to join La Liga giants Atletico Madird. But the question remains, why are the bosses at Stamford Bridge treating some of their bigger-name players in this way?

The Reason Chalobah and Others Have Been Exiled

Conor Gallagher suffered the same fate

According to The Telegraph, Todd Boehly and the other decision makers in the Chelsea boardroom are attempting to force Chalobah into accepting a move away from the club, in similar fashion to Gallagher. From the 2023/24 season, it was apparent that the 25-year-old wouldn't be one of the first names on the teamsheet, but he's also shown little urge to leave the club he joined when he was eight years old.

Lukaku has spent the past two seasons on loan in Italy and looks bound to return to Serie A with links to Napoli intensifying. The Belgian burned a lot of bridges with the English club's fan base with an ill-fated interview in 2021, in which he stated his love for Inter Milan. Broja is also understood to not be part of Enzo Maresa's future plans after the Albanian forward endured a tough loan spell at Fulham at the end of the previous term.

This has resulted in all three men training with the youth side rather than their senior colleagues. In the cases of Chalobah and Broja - two youth academy products - Chelsea are keen to make pure profit to help comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Neto and Omorodion Arrivals Imminent

Both additions come with big expectations

As previously stated, both Neto and Omorodion are expected to be unveiled as Chelsea players before the club kick off the 2024/25 Premier League season against Manchester City. The former has an inconsistent record in England, with many prolonged spells on the sidelines hampering his impressive rise to prominence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statisitc: Chelsea have the largest first-team squad in the Premier League (41 players) and this will rise further with the additions of Neto and Omorodion.

That said, Neto can be one of the most dangerous wingers in the division on his day, with his blistering pace and direct dribbling ability causing opposing defenders nightmares on occasion. Omorodion is more of an unknown quantity in the Premier League, but the Spaniard will arrive with the hopes of breaking the striker curse that has plagued Stamford Bridge since Diego Costa led the line for the Blues.