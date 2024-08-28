Chelsea are facing challenging times in regard to complying with financial regulations, with the European governing body's stringent rules potentially resulting in punishment for the Blues, according to the Times.

The west London outfit have been on another rampant spending spree this summer, landing the likes of Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Pedro Neto in marquee deals. To ease economic pressures, the club's hierarchy have sold two hotels to a sister company for £76.5 million, as well as their women's team to their parent company.

Such selling of assets isn't permitted by UEFA, with the organisation not allowing clubs to register money made from this vending to be registered as income. Given the continental body's leeway for financial losses over the last two seasons a maximum of £40 million, Chelsea may be facing a fine or possibly a ban from European competition.

Chelsea Facing 'Challenging Times'

The Premier League side could be banned from Europe

With Todd Boehly's reckless transfer approach seemingly landing Chelsea close to a failure to comply with financial regulations, you'd have expected the Blues to slow down in their addition of new players. However, the American has continued to sign stars at will, and despite the owner's reported confidence that the club are remaining compliant, they could face the brunt of UEFA's rules soon.

The Premier League are understood to yet to have closed loopholes that enabled Chelsea to register the sale of two hotels and their women's teams to sister companies as profit, although UEFA explicitly does not allow this practice. While revenues could be generated from other valid areas, the Blues could still remain within the governing body's laws, their frivolous spending would suggest they could be in trouble.

UEFA have stressed that all cases will be assessed on an individual level by an independent panel, although it does appear that Chelsea's shifting of finances between companies will not fit within the guidelines. AC Milan agreed to a settlement with UEFA in 2018 to serve a one-year ban from European competition for breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, and a similar punishment could be inflicted on the Premier League side.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance author, said in the Times' report:

"Chelsea’s position in terms of compliance with Uefa’s Financial Sustainability Rules could be more than challenging given that UEFA are not as flexible when it comes to real estate sales to related or associated parties. This could also apply if the women’s team has been sold to another part of the Clearlake-Boehly empire."

Chelsea on UEFA 'Watchlist'

The club were given Covid-related allowances

Chelsea were placed on a UEFA 'watchlist' back in September 2022, by the body's Club Financial Control Board after escaping action, only because they were granted Covid-related allowances. As they failed to qualify for Europe for the 2023/24 season, they weren't permitted to follow any of UEFA's financial rules, but now back in Europe, are expected to operate within the regulations.

The 2021 Champions League winners' amortisation strategy is also not valid under UEFA guidelines. The institution imposed a 5-year maximum of amortisation of transfer fees over the length of a player's contract, meaning the £115 million signing of Moises Caicedo will be spread out across just five years rather than the full eight years of his deal.