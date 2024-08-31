Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player after the European transfer window slammed shut last night, as Chelsea were unable to secure a deal for their long-term target, despite burning the midnight oil over the last few days to complete a deal for the talisman.

After having scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli - helping them lift the Serie A title two years ago - the Nigerian international appeared to be the Blues' best remedy to an ongoing striker issue - which has seen the likes of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, and Alvaro Morata all come and go in recent years as the club continues to struggle to find the net.

Nicolas Jackson's conflicting start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge since his £32m move from Villarreal last summer only intensified the notion that Todd Boehly's recruitment team needed to turn their attention back to a devil-may-care policy in order to bolster the club's strike options. Osimhen has all the tools to do just that, but a breakdown in contract talks meant he stayed put in Naples last night.

Why Osimhen Didn't Join Chelsea

He failed to lower his wage demands enough to meet Chelsea halfway

Chelsea were still trying to strike a deal with Napoli on deadline day, with a contingent from the Stamford Bridge club situated in Naples in the hope of making a breakthrough. But the Blues missed out on Osimhen's signature late last night because the two parties couldn't come to an agreement over wage demands.

It was reported on Friday evening that Chelsea had offered Osimhen a contract worth £130,000-a-week, which is far less than the £207,000 he is currently paid at Napoli. Despite claiming a move to the Premier League was a dream for the 25-year-old, he wasn't ready to take such a drastic pay-cut.

The Metro adds that, with a move for Osimhen stalling, Chelsea were forced to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements. Late last night, instead of trying to push through with a move for Osimhen, they opted for the loan signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, as Raheem Sterling departed to complete a deal with Arsenal.

Osimhen Could Still Move To Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League transfer window hasn't shut yet

Despite yesterday's European transfer deadline, Osimhen's future is still weighing in the balance. With the non-European transfer window open for another few days, Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Ahli could yet secure a deal for the striker, although they have already added Ivan Toney to their books.

They agreed a deal with Napoli last week, but the striker had initally shown a reluctance to move to the Middle Eatsern retirement home, though that stance could well now change now that a move to England is off the table. L'Equipe has also said that Osimhen has told Napoli he is no longer willing to play for the Italian club, effectively going on strike.