Highlights Chelsea have banished Conor Gallagher from the first-team dressing room as they look to sell the player.

The Blues have accepted a bid from Atletico Madrid for the midfielder.

Gallagher is reportedly happy to stay at Chelsea but wants a longer deal.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been axed from the Blues' dressing room after having his holiday cut short. The former Crystal Palace loanee looks destined for the exit door as a deal with Atletico Madrid has been agreed. However, a recent update from Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the Spaniards want a decision from the player by the end of the weekend.

In the latest update, it seems as though the west London club are pulling out all the stops to get the boyhood fan out of the club, as he is set to be banned from returning to the first-team squad until the situation is resolved.

Gallagher Wants New Deal At Chelsea

The Premier League club have only offered a guaranteed two-year extension

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the decision has been made to try and force the 24-year-old out of Stamford Bridge after the two parties failed to agree terms on a new deal. It is said that Gallagher remains keen to stay with his current employer, but has been left unhappy with the deal that has been put on the table thus far.

Despite being a consistent performer in a very inconsistent team under Mauricio Pochettino last campaign, the Englishman, whose current deal runs out in 2025, was only offered a two-year extension, with the option of a further year. Instead, the player is keen to secure a longer offer that is more aligned with some of his other teammates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher received a WhoScored rating of 7.13 in the Premier League 2023/24 season, making him Chelsea's second-highest-rated player behind Cole Palmer.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the midfielder's future in recent times. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in his services. Aston Villa saw a £57.5m bid accepted but were rejected by the player. It is now Atleti who sit in pole position, but an agreement between the La Liga giants and Gallagher is not yet close.

It has also been noted that Chelsea's continued pressure to meet PSR regulations has also made them keen to offload stars such as Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah, as the former academy graduates represent pure profit for the club.

Chelsea Believe Gallagher Doesn't Fit Maresca System

The Englishman is not expected to start under the new manager

Another reason why the six-time champions of England are keen to get shot of their midfield ace is that they do not believe his profile suits the system that Enzo Maresca wants to instil. It has been reported that the club do not expect the Englishman to start as many games under the new regime, and therefore, they believe it would be unwise to offer him a longer deal.

Gallagher has had similar troubles on the international stage in recent times, starting only once during Euro 2024 in England's final group fixture against Slovenia, where he was replaced at half-time by Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo.