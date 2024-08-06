Highlights Enzo Maresca has blamed the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules for why Chelsea have sold so many academy players.

The club have sold several fan favourites who came from their academy in recent years such as Tammy Abraham and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Conor Gallagher is set to be the next homegrown star to leave with Atletico Madrid keen.

Enzo Maresca has hit out at the profit and sustainability rules in football and claimed they are why Chelsea are having to sell so many of their homegrown academy players. The manager was hired by the Blues this summer, replacing Mauricio Pochettino after he guided Leicester City to promotion last season.

Since his arrival, Maresca has seen Chelsea sign seven different figures, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and Tosin Adarabioyo. They've also sold a handful of players with a couple of stars who spent time in their academy on the way out. So far, they've sold Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson, and it seems as though Conor Gallagher will also be leaving this summer.

Fans aren't happy with the club shipping out so many of their own homegrown players, and Maresca was questioned about the situation in a press conference and he didn't hold back when he responded.

Maresca Called the Situation a Premier League Problem

He blamed PSR

When asked about Chelsea selling so many players from their academy in a press conference, Maresca revealed that it wasn't just a Chelsea problem, but was something many different teams in the Premier League were dealing with and said it all comes down to the rules that have been put in place due to the profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

"This is the rules' problems. All the clubs in this moment, they are almost compulsory to sell players from their academy because of the rules. "It's not a Chelsea problem. It's all the Premier League clubs' problem. I also think that the intention of the club is not to sell players from the academy, but it's the rules and at the end, you have to do it.

While the manager may feel this way about the situation, the comments under a video of the interview on social media have revealed that the Chelsea fans aren't quite on the same page.

Some Chelsea Fans Don't Agree

They shared their frustration on social media

While it's hard to deny that PSR means clubs have to sell more these days to avoid breaking the rules, some Chelsea fans don't believe that's the only issue that is forcing the Blues to sell some of their academy products. They made sure to air those beliefs underneath the video on X too.

One fan said: "If we hadn't bought so many players in the last two years, we wouldn't have to sell academy players. To say that it's just because of PSR is just wrong." Another posted: "But they keep buying. It doesn't make sense to me."

The frustration that exists within the Chelsea fanbase is completely understandable considering the business that the club has conducted in the transfer window in recent years.

Chelsea Have Sold Several Promising Academy Players

They've then spent the money on young unproven talent from overseas

The last few years have seen Chelsea spend an absurd amount of money on young talent. The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk have been brought into the fold for massive fees without having proven themselves capable of performing in the Premier League. The Blues have spent over £1b since Todd Boehly took charge in 2022 and, with the financial fairplay rules, they've been forced to sell some of their stars to recoup some of that money.

In the last few years, several really impressive academy players have emerged at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Tariq Lamptey, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tammy Abraham have all been moved on recently, despite some of those names performing well for Chelsea when given the chance Going even further back, stars such as Declan Rice and Jamal Musiala spent time in the Blues' youth set-up before leaving.

Conor Gallagher looks to be the latest player produced by Chelsea to leave, with the Englishman reportedly set to move on this summer. Atletico Madrid are eager to sign the midfielder, and despite the protests of some of their fans, the club are all too willing to comply and send him to Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher has played 95 games for Chelsea

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 06/08/2024