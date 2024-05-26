Highlights UEFA financial regulations are stricter than the Premier League's, prompting Chelsea to consider declining their Europa Conference League invite.

Chelsea failed UEFA's financial regulations with a pre-tax loss of £90.1 million, complicating European entry for the club.

Potential opponents for Chelsea in the Europa Conference League include Heidenheim, Legia Warsaw, and Maccabi Haifa in a quest for financial gain.

Despite qualifying for European football for next season, Chelsea may decline their place in the Europa Conference League thanks to UEFA’s stricter financial regulations compared to the Premier League, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

It’ll be the first time in the west London-based club’s history that they’ve been reduced to plying their trade in the continent’s third tier competition, but they could be in line to turn down the invitation ahead of an important campaign.

Despite finishing sixth in the 2023/24 Premier League, Manchester United’s FA Cup final triumph against league winners Manchester City now means the Blues have dropped down to the tournament which West Ham United are the current holders of.

The Red Devils, thanks to winning 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, join Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, while Chelsea will be travelling around the continent to play some of the lesser-known sides.

Chelsea’s Financial Restraints Could Prevent European Action

Premier League and UEFA rules differ

Chelsea’s financial troubles are no secret – and the fact that UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations (FSR) are much stricter than those set out by Premier League chiefs provides a cloud over the club's European exploits in 2024/25.

Law, The Telegraph’s football news correspondent, suggested back in April – on the 'London Is Blue' podcast – that Chelsea would not ‘automatically accept’ the invitation given that playing in Europe next season could land them in hot water.

"Because UEFA FFP is stricter than Premier League PSR, Chelsea will not automatically accept an invitation to the Europa Conference League for risk of breaching financial rules and a subsequent European ban."

UEFA’s set-in-stone rules only allow clubs to have losses of up to £68.5 million (€80m) for the 2024/25 monitoring period, which looks at a two-year period between 2022 and 2024. Chelsea exceeded that figure with a pre-tax loss of £90.1 million.

As a result, the Premier League outfit would only be allowed to endure a deficit of £68.5 million over the previous two years in order to comply with UEFA's regulations. For reference: in England, clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over three years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea, should they compete and win the Europa Conference League, would become the first-ever team to win all three European competitions.

How Much Chelsea Would Earn from European Triumph

Could play Heidenheim, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa

Say the news blows over and Chelsea compete, they will be competing against the likes of Heidenheim, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa rather than European behemoths such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Chelsea would enter the tournament at the play-off round stage, with them needing to win a two-legged tie to secure a place in the new-look league stage thanks to the vast changes in UEFA’s trio of competitions from next campaign onwards.

The Blues will discover their play-off opponents on 5 August and then play them between 22 and 29 August to discover their fate. In the event that the new manager – whoever that may be – guides Chelsea to the Europa Conference League final and wins it, they could be in for a relative financial gain.

Not quite on the same financial level as the Europa League or Champions League, the winners of the competition, in reference to the numbers from the 2022/23 season, per GOAL, would be in line for a pay-out of £4.28 million (€5m).

Whether that would still be the case for the next rendition of the European competition remains to be seen - but regardless, it would be a financial boost for Todd Boehly and Co.